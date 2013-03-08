March 8 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Vanke Co Ltd.
(Vanke; 'BBB+'/Stable) five-year USD800m offshore unsubordinated unsecured notes
a final rating of 'BBB+'. The notes issued by Bestgain Real Estate Limited
(Bestgain) are jointly and severally guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong)
Company Ltd (Vanke HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Vanke.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming
to information
already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned
on 4 March 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
Vanke's ratings reflect its focus on providing mass market housing to first-time
buyers and first time upgraders, and its significant scale and national
presence, which provide operational and cash flow flexibility. The ratings are
also supported by the company's low leverage, strong contracted sales/debt
coverage and funding diversity which is underpinned by its flexible funding
strategy and strong relationships with domestic banks.
Vanke's focus on mass market allows it to benefit from strong demand for housing
stemming from China's continuous urbanisation. This is in line with numerous
government policies that have been introduced to ensure sufficient supply of
mass market housing. In 2011, 88% of their contracted sales were of units
measuring below 144 square metres each. The company also achieved a cumulative
average growth rate of 38.4% in contracted sales from 2009 to 2011 despite
strict home purchase restrictions imposed in first-tier cities and certain major
second-tier cities.
Vanke is the largest among Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders by revenue and
contracted sales. In December 2012, Vanke recorded revenue of RMB96.9bn from
contracted sales of RMB141bn and has 320 projects spanning 60 cities,
underlining the company's national presence. A majority of total sales were in
second-tier and third-tier cities and evenly distributed in four geographical
areas - Shenzhen/Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Vanke's expansion
strategy will focus on these four key areas to allow for more efficient use of
resources and better management as well as for consistent products.
Vanke has diversified multiple funding channels, such as bank loans from
domestic banks, project joint ventures and access to both onshore and offshore
capital markets. Vanke had RMB51.1bn cash and equivalents and no offshore
committed undrawn credit facilities as of end-2012.
Vanke's low leverage and strong debt coverage are demonstrated by a net
debt/adjusted inventory of 17% and contracted sales/total debt of around 2.3x,
respectively at end-2011. Fitch expects these metrics to stay within the 'BBB+'
guidelines of 30% and 1.75x respectively.
The ratings are constrained by the industry's cyclicality and high regulatory
risks in China. Home purchases are highly sensitive to economic cycles and the
Chinese government continues to intervene in this market to curb excessive price
increases.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Vanke will maintain its
leadership in the Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a continued
focus on mass market housing. The agency also expects the company to leverage on
its operational and financial flexibility and to continue to expand moderately
in the highly competitive and cyclical Chinese property market.
Vanke is unable to provide a guarantee to offshore subsidiaries without approval
from the Chinese government. In place of a guarantee, Vanke has granted a
keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that
the guarantor, Vanke HK, has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its
obligations under the guarantee for the proposed USD notes. Fitch views that the
keepwell and undertaking deeds signal a strong intention from Vanke to honour
its proposed debt obligations.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading to a decline in
contracted sales
- Decline in Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margin to below 25% (end-2011: around 28%)
- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a sustained period
- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a sustained period
- Deviation from its current focus on mass market housing
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months
due to high cyclicality as well as high regulatory risks in the Chinese property
sector.