CHICAGO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Verizon
Communications Inc.'s (NYSE: VZ) proposed senior unsecured debt
offering.
Fitch currently rates VZ's IDR 'A-' with a Stable Rating
Outlook.
Proceeds from the notes will be used to fund notes tendered in
connection with
concurrent, March 10, 2014 tender offers for up to $8.2 billion
of outstanding
higher-cost debt previously issued by VZ or certain of its
subsidiaries. If
proceeds exceed amounts needed to fund the notes tendered, the
remaining
proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The February 2014 acquisition of the remaining Verizon
Wireless (VZW) stake
pressures VZ's near-term credit metrics, pushing pro forma
leverage at closing
to approximately 2.7x. With the close of the acquisition, Fitch
expects VZ to
materially reduce debt over the next few years. EBITDA growth,
combined with
debt reductions is expected to reduce leverage to approximately
2x by the end of
2016. Fitch believes this level is appropriate for an 'A-'
rating.
--While leverage will be outside an appropriate range for an
'A-' rating for
several years, Fitch believes metrics will return to a level
appropriate for the
rating due to VZ's strong position in the wireless industry and
the significant
cash flows generated by the wireless business. This is in
combination with
Verizon management's commitment to delever, as evidenced by the
aggressive
delevering following the acquisition of Alltel Corporation in
early 2009. Other
supporting factors include the absence of operations-related
execution risk.
--A key to debt reduction over the next several years will be
the continued
generation of strong free cash flow (FCF) at VZW. VZW's simple
FCF (EBITDA less
capital spending) in 2013 was approximately $24.8 billion. VZ's
consolidated FCF
(after dividends and capital spending but before distributions
to Vodafone) was
$16.3 billion in 2013. Fitch estimates FCF will be at least 50%
lower in 2014 as
a result of transaction-related interest costs, higher dividend
requirements due
to the shares issued to Vodafone equity holders and higher cash
taxes.
--The strong competitive position of VZW as evidenced by
industry-low churn
rates, high margins and the most developed LTE network in the
U.S. support
expectations for VZ's cash flow stability and the longer rating
horizon embodied
in the rating.
VZ's gross leverage at year-end 2013 was 2.2x, with total debt
at $93.6 billion.
Consolidated cash balances of $53.5 billion on Dec. 31, 2013
include proceeds
from the $49 billion of debt issued in September 2013 to finance
the
transaction. As a result net leverage was only 1.0x.
VZ's liquidity is supported by a $6.2 billion credit facility.
Fitch expects VZ
to maintain aggregate CP balances within a level fully backed by
the facility.
The credit facility has no ratings triggers or other restrictive
covenants, such
as leverage or interest coverage tests. In August 2013, the
facility was
extended for a year and now matures in August 2017. After the
effect of letters
of credit (LOCs), approximately $6.1 billion is available on the
facility.
To provide additional liquidity, a $2 billion, 364-day revolving
credit facility
became effective in February 2014. This facility has a 3.5x
leverage covenant.
On a consolidated basis, VZ and its subsidiaries have scheduled
debt maturities
of approximately $3.2 billion and $2.6 billion in 2014 and 2015,
respectively.
In 2014, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to range
from $16.5 billion
to $17 billion, comparable to or slightly higher than the $16.6
billion spent in
2013. Investment in the wireless network continues to be an area
of emphasis due
to the strong demand for 4G LTE capacity for rapidly growing
data services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes a positive rating action is unlikely in the
foreseeable future,
given the leverage incurred in the Vodafone transaction.
Conversely, Fitch may take negative rating action if:
--Operating performance causes delevering to take place at a
materially slower
than anticipated pace;
--A weakening of VZW's competitive position that would
jeopardize the stability
of cash flows.
