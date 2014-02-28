(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to the
following debt issues for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:
VZ):
--$3.3 billion term loan due 2017;
--$3.3 billion term loan due 2019;
--$2 billion 364-day revolving credit facility due February
2015.
Fitch currently rates VZ's IDR 'A-' with a Stable Rating
Outlook.
Proceeds from the term loans formed part of the $130 billion in
consideration
used to acquire Vodafone Group, PLC's (Vodafone) 45% interest in
Cellco
Partnership (which does business as Verizon Wireless) on Feb.
21, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The acquisition of the remaining Verizon Wireless (VZW) stake
pressures VZ's
near-term credit metrics, pushing pro forma leverage at closing
to approximately
2.7x. Subsequent to the close of the acquisition, Fitch expects
VZ to materially
reduce debt over the next few years. EBITDA growth, combined
with debt
reductions is expected to reduce leverage to approximately 2x by
the end of
2016. Fitch believes this level is appropriate for an 'A-'
rating.
--Fitch is cognizant that leverage will be outside an
appropriate range for an
'A-' rating for several years. That said, Fitch has a high level
of confidence
metrics will return to a level appropriate for the rating due to
VZ's strong
position in the wireless industry and the significant cash flows
generated by
the wireless business. This is in combination with Verizon
management's
commitment to delever, evident by the aggressive delevering
following the
acquisition of Alltel Corporation in early 2009. Other
supporting factors
include the absence of operations-related execution risk.
--A key to debt reduction over the next several years will be
the continued
generation of strong free cash flow (FCF) at VZW. VZW's simple
FCF (EBITDA less
capital spending) in 2013 was approximately $24.8 billion. VZ's
consolidated FCF
(after dividends and capital spending but before distributions
to Vodafone) was
$16.3 billion in 2013. Fitch estimates FCF will be at least 50%
lower in 2014 as
a result of transaction-related interest costs, higher dividend
requirements due
to the shares issued to Vodafone equity holders and higher cash
taxes.
--The strong competitive position of VZW as evidenced by
industry-low churn
rates, high margins and the most developed LTE network in the
U.S. support
expectations for VZ's cash flow stability and the longer rating
horizon embodied
in the rating.
VZ's gross leverage at year-end 2013 was 2.2x, with total debt
at $93.6 billion.
Consolidated cash balances of $53.5 billion on Dec. 31, 2013
include proceeds
from the $49 billion of debt issued in September 2013 to finance
the
transaction. As a result net leverage was only 1.0x.
VZ's liquidity is supported by a $6.2 billion credit facility.
Fitch expects VZ
to maintain aggregate CP balances within a level fully backed by
the facility.
The credit facility has no ratings triggers or other restrictive
covenants, such
as leverage or interest coverage tests. In August 2013, the
facility was
extended for a year and now matures in August 2017. After the
effect of letters
of credit (LOCs), approximately $6.1 billion is available on the
facility.
The 364-day revolving credit facility has a 3.5x leverage
covenant, as do the
term loans. The term loans leverage covenant falls away upon
achieving 'A-'
ratings, as defined in the agreement. On a consolidated basis,
VZ and its
subsidiaries have scheduled debt maturities of approximately
$3.2 billion and
$2.6 billion in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
In 2014, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to range
from $16.5 billion
to $17 billion, comparable to or slightly higher than the $16.6
billion spent in
2013. Investment in the wireless network continues to be an area
of emphasis due
to the strong demand for 4G LTE capacity for rapidly growing
data services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes a positive rating action is unlikely in the
foreseeable future,
given the leverage incurred in the Vodafone transaction.
Conversely, Fitch may take negative rating action if:
--Operating performance causes delevering to take place at a
materially slower
than anticipated pace;
--A weakening of VZW's competitive position that would
jeopardize the stability
of cash flows.
