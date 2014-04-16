(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s (Walmart) $2.5 billion note issuance, consisting of: --$500 million of 1% notes due 2017; --$1 billion of 3.3% notes due 2024; and --1 billion of 4.3% notes due 2044. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Walmart's dominant market position in North America, strong position in the UK, and meaningful presence in other markets such as: China, Brazil, Central America and South Africa. Also considered is Walmart's low cyclicality, consistent free cash flow (FCF), and steady financial leverage despite ongoing debt-financed share repurchases. These factors are balanced by a more challenging economic environment pressuring the company's core customer base, and growing competition from dollar stores and hard discounters, among others. Walmart's success flows from its broad selection and sharp prices, made possible by its low operating costs and significant buying power. Despite these strengths, comparable store (comp) sales in Walmart's U.S. segment (which excludes Sam's Clubs and accounted for 75% of consolidated operating earnings in 2013) declined by 0.6% in 2013 (ending Jan. 31, 2014), following increases of 1.8% in 2012 and 0.3% in 2011. This decline reflects the difficult environment facing low-income consumers, including the payroll tax increase that was implemented as of Jan. 1, 2013, and low food inflation. For 2014, Fitch expects comp sales will remain sluggish, reflecting ongoing economic pressures facing low-income consumers. Despite soft top-line results, Walmart has been able to maintain a steady operating margin at or near 6% (5.6% in 2013). Going forward, Fitch expects operating margins will remain consistent with historical levels. Steady operating results have enabled Walmart to generate stable credit metrics over time, with adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 1.7x -2.0x and EBITDAR/interest plus rents of 7.8x - 8.3x over the past five years. FCF after dividends was $4 billion in 2013, down from $7.3 billion in 2012, due to lower earnings and higher capital expenditures. Share repurchases are expected to continue to exceed FCF, and to be partly debt-financed, as Fitch expects the company will manage its adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio at or under 2.0x, in the context of maintaining its 'AA' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely, given that the rating is currently at the high end of the rating spectrum and fully captures the company's financial and qualitative strengths. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --A debt-financed acquisition or accelerated share repurchases that pushed adjusted leverage to over 2x for an extended period; --Persistently weak comp store sales and/or more pronounced gross margin pressure that cannot be offset by expense leverage. Fitch currently rates Walmart as follows: Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA'; --Senior unsecured debt 'AA'; --Bank credit facility 'AA'; --Short-term IDR 'F1+'; --Commercial paper 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Philip M. Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson Michael Simonton Senior Director +1-312-368-3138 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013). FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.