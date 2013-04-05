(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'AA' to
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s (Walmart) $5 billion issue of 3-, 5-,
10- and 30-year
senior notes. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay
short-term
borrowings and other general corporate purposes. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
The rating reflects Walmart's dominant market position in North
America, a
strong position in the UK, and a growing presence in other
markets such as
China, Brazil, Central America and South Africa. Also considered
is Walmart's
steady financial profile despite ongoing debt-financed share
repurchases. These
factors are balanced by a more challenging economic environment
pressuring its
core customer base, and growing competition from dollar stores
and hard
discounters, among others.
Walmart's success flows from its low operating costs, which
allow it to be the
price leader across the store. Comparable store (comp) sales in
Walmart's U.S.
segment, which excludes Sam's Clubs and accounted for 71% of
consolidated
operating earnings in 2012, increased by 2.0% in 2012 following
an 0.3% increase
in 2011.
This reflects, in part, Walmart's effort to reemphasize everyday
low prices.
While comp sales in Walmart's U.S. business slowed over the
course of 2012,
Fitch expects a continuation of modestly positive comps in 2013.
Walmart has been able to maintain a steady operating margin of
at or near 6%
(5.9% in 2012), as modest gross margin pressure has been offset
by expense
leverage. Going forward, Fitch expects operating margins will
remain consistent
with historical levels.
Walmart's credit metrics have been fairly stable with adjusted
debt/EBITDAR) of
1.7x-2.0x and EBITDAR/interest plus rents of 7.8x-8.3x over the
past five years.
Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) after dividends will track at
around $6
billion to $7 billion annually. FCF has been used primarily for
share
repurchases, but also acquisitions. Share repurchases are
expected to exceed
FCF, and to be partly debt-financed, as Fitch expects the
company will manage
its capital structure and cash flow allocation to target an
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR at or under 2.0x, in the context of maintaining its
'AA' rating.
Rating Sensitivities:
An upgrade is unlikely, given that the rating is currently at
the high end of
the rating spectrum and fully captures the company's financial
and qualitative
strengths.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--A debt-financed acquisition or accelerated share repurchases
that pushed
adjusted leverage to over 2x for an extended period;
--Persistently weak comp store sales and/or more pronounced
gross margin
pressure that cannot be offset by expense leverage.
Fitch currently rates Walmart as follows:
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA';
--Bank credit facility 'AA';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
