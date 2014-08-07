(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB(EXP)' rating to WLP's planned issue of senior notes of various maturities. The ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on WLP's currently outstanding senior notes. Fitch anticipates WLP using proceeds from the planned issuance for general corporate purposes, including pre-funding $500 million of 5.0% senior notes maturing in December 2014 and redeeming all, or a portion of, $1.1 billion of 5.250% senior notes due January 2016. On Aug. 5, 2014, Fitch downgraded WLP's long-term ratings, including ratings on WLP's outstanding senior unsecured notes, one notch to 'BBB' and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. The principal reason for the downgrades was Fitch's expectation that WLP's financial leverage metrics were likely to remain elevated relative to Fitch's prior expectations. See Fitch's Aug. 5, 2014 rating action commentary for more details. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB(EXP)' ratings assigned to WLP's planned issuance reflects expectations that WLP's financial leverage and capitalization metrics will be consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating category guidelines and that the company's debt service capabilities will be consistent with Fitch's 'A' IFS rating category guidelines. The ratings also consider WLP's market position and size and scale characteristics which Fitch considers reflective of 'AA' IFS rating category guidelines. Fitch's expectation is that after the issue and WLP's anticipated actions regarding the issues' proceeds, that the company's ratios of debt-to-EBITDA (based on trailing four quarters EBITDA) and debt-to-capital will approximate 3.0X and 40% respectively. Fitch expects the issue and redemptions to have a modest impact on interest expense and believes the company's operating EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios will be in a range of 8x-11x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Due to WLP's elevated financial leverage, Fitch has applied non-standard notching to increase the number of notches between the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. Fitch would consider applying standard notching, resulting in a one-notch upgrade to the rating on WLP's senior unsecured notes, if the company's run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio approximated 2.5x. Rating sensitivities that could lead Fitch to upgrade all ratings are: --Run-rate debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital ratios approximating 2.2x and 35%, respectively; --Maintenance of organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital ratios (on a company action level basis) above 250%; --Run-rate EBITDA-based margins approximating 9%. The following factors could lead to a downgrade of all ratings: --Run-rate debt-to-EBITDA or debt-to-capital ratios that exceed 3.0x and 40%, respectively; --Organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital ratios (on a company action level basis) below 225%; --Run-rate operating EBITDA-based interest coverage less than 6x or EBITDA-to-revenue ratios less than 6%; --Acquisitions that Fitch believes carry inordinate integration risks or are aggressively financed; --Material goodwill impairments that cause Fitch to question the value of one of WLP's acquisitions; --One or more of its subsidiaries' losing the right to use the Blue Cross or Blue Shield brands. The following rating has been assigned: WellPoint, Inc. --Senior unsecured notes rated 'BBB(EXP)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Committee Chairperson Jim Auden CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013); --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Dec. 18, 2013). 