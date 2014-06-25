(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac New
Zealand's (WNZL,
AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2014-1 issue of
EUR750m mortgage-covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is
Stable. The
covered bonds are issued through Westpac Securities NZ Limited
(WSNZL), a
guaranteed issuing vehicle used for international funding by
WNZL. The fixed
rate bond is due in June 2019 and benefits from a 12-month
extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WNZL's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-'; a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the asset percentage
(AP) used in the
asset coverage test (ACT) of 83.7%. The Outlook on the covered
bonds' ratings is
Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on WNZL's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of
the following
occurred: (i) WNZL's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A';
or (ii) the D-Cap
fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 86.5%.
The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected,
amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+852 2263 9912
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 14 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - New
Zealand', dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
