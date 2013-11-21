(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac
Banking
Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2013-C4 issue of
AUD900m mortgage
covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The
fixed-rate bond is
due in November 2023 and benefits from a 12-month extendable
maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage
(AP) of 89%, which
is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating,
supporting a 'AA'
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA'
rating after giving
credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects
the Stable
Outlook on WBC's IDR.
As of end-October 2013, the cover pool consisted of 113,891
loans secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD27.8bn and AUD2.2bn of cash.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 16.1 years and of the liabilities at 4.2 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap falls by
more than one
category; or the programme's AP rises above the breakeven AP of
89%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+813 3288 2692
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac Banking
Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013 ; and 'APAC Residential
Mortgage
Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria Addendum -
Australia', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
- Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013;
'Global Criteria for
Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 1 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
