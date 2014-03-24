(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2014-C2 issue of EUR1bn mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due in March 2021 and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and an asset percentage (AP) of 89.0%, which is lower than Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating of 89.5%, supporting a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on WBC's IDR. At end-February 2014, the cover pool consisted of 106,814 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD25.8bn and AUD4.2bn of cash. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average residual life of the cover assets at 15.6 years, and of the liabilities at 4.1 years. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's Long-Term IDR were downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap fell by more than one category; or the programme's AP rose above the breakeven AP of 89.5%. Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated covered bonds criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from bail-in. The course of implementation will take place as described in the report entitled "Feedback Report: Covered Bond Rating Change - Developments in Bank Resolution Frameworks Beneficial", listed below. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Westpac Banking Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013 ; and 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 7 February 2014; 'Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 1 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related research: "Feedback Report: Covered Bond Rating Change - Developments in Bank Resolution Frameworks Beneficial", dated 10 March 2014. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria - Amended APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum – Australia - Amended Covered Bonds Rating Criteria – Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS Feedback Report: Covered Bond Rating Criteria Change Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds 