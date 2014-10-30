(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Whirlpool Corporation's (NYSE: WHR) proposed offering of $650
million aggregate
amount of senior unsecured notes. The new offering will be equal
in right of
payment with all other senior unsecured debt.
Whirlpool intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering to
repay
commercial paper borrowings, which replaced amounts borrowed
under its long-term
revolving credit facility to fund the purchase of shares of
Indesit Company
S.p.A. (Indesit).
INDESIT AND HEFEI ACQUISITIONS
On Oct. 14, 2014, Whirlpool completed the acquisition of
majority ownership of
Indesit. The company now has 60.4% ownership of Indesit,
representing a 66.8%
voting stock in the company (including the treasury shares held
by Indesit). The
total acquisition price at the dates of the three purchase
agreements was $965
million ($75 million for Ms. Claudia Merloni's 4.4% stake in
Indesit acquired on
July 17, 2014; $680 million for 42.7% stake of Fineldo S.p.A.
acquired on Oct.
14, 2014 and $210 million for the 13.2% stake of certain members
of the Merloni
family's acquired on Oct. 14, 2014).
Whirlpool funded the acquisition with borrowings under its
long-term credit
facility. The company subsequently borrowed under its CP program
to repay the
revolver borrowings. The company intends to repay a portion of
the short-term
borrowings with the proposed notes issuance.
Whirlpool will now commence the steps to launch a mandatory
tender offer for the
remainder of Indesit's outstanding shares, with the intention to
delist the
company. The tender offer purchase price per share is equal to
about $13.89 per
share (based on the exchange rate as of Sept. 30, 2014). The
company expects to
complete the tender offer no later than the first quarter of
2015.
On Oct. 24, 2014, Whirlpool's wholly-owned subsidiary, Whirlpool
(China)
Investment Co., Ltd., completed its acquisition of a 51% equity
stake in Hefei
Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. The aggregate purchase price
was RMB 3.4
billion (approximately $551 million based on the exchange rate
as of Sept. 30,
2014). Whirlpool funded the acquisition with a combination of
cash and other
debt financing.
SOLID LIQUIDITY POSITION
As of Sept. 30, 2014, Whirlpool had cash of $987 million and no
borrowings under
its $2 billion long-term revolving credit facility that matures
in 2019 and its
$1 billion 364-day revolving credit facility that matures in
September 2015. At
the end of 3Q'14, Whirlpool had $460 million outstanding under
its commercial
paper program.
A majority of the company's cash is held in foreign countries
(approximately 95%
of cash as of Dec. 31, 2013 was held overseas). WHR's intent is
to permanently
reinvest these funds outside the U.S. and the company's current
plans do not
demonstrate the need to repatriate these funds to support U.S.
operations.
RATING AFFIRMATION
On Oct. 22, 2014, Fitch affirmed the ratings of Whirlpool
following the
completion of its acquisition of 60.4% ownership of Indesit.
The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that debt
to EBITDA will settle at around 1.5x - 2.0x and interest
coverage will be above
9.0x within 12-24 months following the completion of the
acquisitions of Indesit
and Hefei.
Fitch estimates that the company's debt to EBITDA will
approximate 2.0x and
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage will be 3.5x by
year-end 2015.
Interest coverage is projected to be approximately 10.0x at the
conclusion of
2015.
Fitch expects the company will reduce leverage in 2016, with
debt to EBITDA
projected to be about 1.5x, FFO adjusted leverage situating at
3.0x and interest
coverage above 10.0x at the end of 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect a global economic downturn during
the next 12
months, the company's risk profile is somewhat heightened by the
significant
debt incurred for the acquisition of Indesit as well as the
acquisition of a 51%
equity stake in Hefei. Negative rating actions may be considered
if there is
significant deterioration in global demand and consequently the
company's
operating performance, Whirlpool undertakes shareholder friendly
activities
funded by debt, and/or there is material judgment against the
company related to
existing regulatory proceedings, leading to leverage levels
consistently
exceeding 2.5x and interest coverage falling below 5.5x.
While unlikely in the next 12 months, positive rating actions
may be considered
if the company's financial performance is meaningfully better
than Fitch's base
case forecast, particularly debt-to-EBITDA consistently
situating within a range
of 1.0x - 1.5x and interest coverage sustaining above 10x, as
Whirlpool
continues to maintain a solid liquidity position.
Fitch currently rates Whirlpool as follows:
Whirlpool Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Bank revolving credit facility 'BBB'.
Maytag Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Whirlpool Finance B.V.
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
