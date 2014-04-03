(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Williamson County, Texas' bonds:

--$100 million unlimited tax (ULT) road bonds, series 2014 'AAA';

--$20 million limited tax (LT) park bonds, series 2014 'AAA'.

The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale the week of April 7, 2014. Unlimited tax proceeds will be used for road improvements in the county and to pay costs of issuance. Limited tax proceeds will be used for park and recreational purposes and to pay costs of issuance.

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AAA' rating on the following county bonds:

--$251 million outstanding unlimited tax obligations;

--$499 million outstanding limited tax and pass-through toll revenue obligations.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The unlimited tax bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the county. The limited tax obligations are payable from the county's $0.80 constitutional ad valorem tax rate. The outstanding pass-through toll revenue and limited tax bonds are payable from payments received by the county pursuant to a pass-through toll agreement between the county and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) and additionally from the county's $0.80 ad valorem tax rate.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG MANAGEMENT, CONSISTENT PERFORMANCE: A history of extensive planning and conservatism has allowed the county to accommodate a high debt load associated with providing infrastructure sufficient to meet increasing service levels while maintaining balanced operations and robust reserves. However, continued growth at this rapid pace could lead to further debt pressures and exposure to abrupt slowdowns.

FLEXIBLE FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK: The county's relatively low ad valorem tax rate provides flexibility to meet future obligations. Projected growth in key spending areas is aligned with reasonable revenue projections.

HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt is high, especially for the rating level, reflecting rapid regional growth. Modest pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) keep the fixed-cost burden on the budget from becoming unmanageable.

PRIME LOCATION; STRONG DEMOGRAPHICS: A strong transportation infrastructure provides easy access between the county's affordable developable property and Austin's broad employment base. Growth prospects are also supported by the county's highly educated workforce and above-average income levels which Fitch expects to attract ongoing commercial and industrial development.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics including the county's strong management practices and financial flexibility. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are unlikely.

CREDIT PROFILE

Williamson County occupies a sizable 1,135 acres in central Texas with a population of 477,219 reflecting 90% growth since the year 2000. The county lies just north of Austin along the well-traversed interstate 35.

DIVERSIFYING ECONOMY MITIGATES IMPACT OF TECHNOLOGY CYCLES

Williamson County's economic activity includes technology, manufacturing, government, education, retail and agribusiness. The county benefits from an abundance of high technology firms, including the corporate headquarters of Dell Computer. However, increasing diversification and a stabilizing influence of education, government and health care among top employers have made the county less susceptible to technology cycle downturns. Strong job creation averaging 3.7% over the past decade also lessens the impact of structural layoffs common to the competitive technology sector.

Several major medical facility expansions are underway and include collaboration between regional hospitals and higher education campuses. Other recent notable additions to the county's employment base include Emerson Process Management's electronic manufacturing facility, as well as Oracle Corporation and Dana Corporation facilities.

HEALTHY TAX BASE GROWTH

The county's $36 billion tax base has tripled since 2000 largely as a result of strong residential growth and rising home prices. Growth leveled off during the recession, but low levels of available housing stock drove taxable assessed valuation (TAV) gains approximating 3% annually in fiscal 2013 and 2014. The Williamson County Appraisal District projects fiscal 2015 tax base growth of 10%, largely resulting from growth in existing property values as well as from ongoing commercial expansion and new development. Prospects for ongoing growth are strong considering the large number of new areas platted for development including a notable expansion to Sun City, Texas, the county's 10,500-home, active retirement community. The tax base is without taxpayer concentration.

BOND PROJECTS PREPARE FOR FUTURE GROWTH

Williamson County received strong support from voters in November 2013 authorizing $275 million in ULT road bonds and $40 million in LT bonds for parks and recreation development and improvements.

Road bonds will fund safety and expansion projects to alleviate congestion and to continue facilitating well-planned growth projected to reach 1 million in population in the next two decades. Transportation projects are identified through coordinated regional planning efforts with the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO). The county has a history of strong project execution supported by sound internal controls and the use of general engineering consultants and construction administration and inspection experts.

The limited tax bonds will be issued as tender bonds, subject to a mandatory tender subsequent to an initial bond period after which time the county expects to redeem or reissue the bonds in fixed rate mode. The transaction does not require liquidity support, as in the unexpected event of a failed remarketing, the county will pay a stepped-up interest rate on the outstanding bonds to be negotiated at pricing. Fitch considers the risk to the county as minimal given the county's rating and the small amount of debt potentially subject to a stepped-up interest rate.

HIGH DEBT; AFFORDABLE PENSIONS

Fitch anticipates the county's high overall debt equal to 7.7% of market value to remain elevated based on long-term population growth projections for the region. With modest unfunded pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liabilities, impact of the county's combined debt service, pension and OPEB on its budget is sizable at 25% of governmental spending.

The county provides pension benefits through the Texas County and District Retirement System (TCDRS). Funding levels are satisfactory at nearly 85% (76% using a more conservative 7% investment return assumption), and the county routinely funds 100% of its annual required contribution (ARC) to TCDRS. The county provides OPEB through a self-funded single-employer plan. The unfunded actuarial accrued liability is very low at $41 million, representing less than 0.1% of the county's market value.

STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

The county's conservative financial profile is exemplified by general fund reserve levels well in excess of policy targets. A fiscal 2013 unrestricted general fund balance of $75 million (57.4% of spending) reflects another year of strong revenue performance and prudent cost management. Officials project favorable-to-budget fiscal 2014 performance with priorities focused on competitive compensation and continuing technology improvements.

The county applies up to 25% of surplus general funds, in excess of its unrestricted fund balance policy target (35% of budgeted expenditures), to fund capital projects. Officials anticipate this funding source to generate up to $8 million annually for capital projects and defray the cost of debt service while continuing to provide high reserve levels, projected to exceed 50% of spending through fiscal 2018.