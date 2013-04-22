(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today initiated
ratings on Wintrust
Financial Corp. (WTFC) and its 15 separately chartered banks
with a long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and a Viability Rating (VR)
of 'bbb'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
WTFC's ratings reflect its consistent and conservative
management through the
credit cycle leading to superior asset quality performance
relative to similarly
rated and similarly sized institutions. Further, Fitch believes
WTFC's loan
portfolio structure provides the company unique credit
diversification relative
to peers. Weighing on WTFC's rating is its mediocre earnings
profile and
geographic loan concentration within greater Chicagoland.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Viability Ratings
Fitch recognizes WTFC's relatively strong asset quality compared
to similarly
rated peers and believes it is a reflection of management's
credit risk
management philosophy. While nonperforming assets (NPAs -
inclusive of accruing
TDRs) have remained somewhat elevated relative to historical
norms at 2.28% as
of the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), the company's NPAs peaked
at just around
3% during the cycle. This compares considerably favorably to
WTFC's peer group
in which some similarly rated institutions' NPAs peaked at
nearly 2x that level.
Similarly, net charge-offs (NCOs) have averaged just 1.03% over
the last five
years. Fitch believes that these results are directly correlated
with
management's stated strategy of pulling back lending prior to
the credit cycle.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that asset quality (AQ)
will continue
to improve going forward as management works through problem
assets through its
dedicated Managed Assets Division.
Fitch notes that these AQ metrics should also be taken in the
context of WTFC's
primary lending area which is Chicago, IL, an area that was hit
particularly
hard during the real estate downturn and an area in which many
banks
subsequently failed or needed to raise significant capital due
to material
concentrations in commercial real estate and land development.
Fitch views WTFC's premium finance lending, a product that is
not widely offered
within Fitch's rating universe, as a unique credit
diversification tool. This
lending area makes up one-third of the company's loan portfolio
and is split
evenly between property and casualty policy financing and life
policy financing.
Fitch notes the very low loss history between the two products
and would expect
similar results going forward given deal structures and
security.
Ratings are constrained to the initiated rating given the
company's fairly tepid
earnings performance. The company's 2012 ROA of 67 basis points
(bps) is lower
than similarly rated institutions but is also taken in the
context of WTFC's
overall risk profile. Fitch believes that going forward earnings
will continue
to be challenged by the expected prolonged period of low
interest rates coupled
with the company's short-term balance sheet. At year-end 2012
(YE12), 70% of
WTFC's loans were either variable or repriced within 12 months.
However, this
should be advantageous to the company when interest rates do
begin to rise.
Further constraining the company's ratings is its geographic
concentration
within its loan book. Three-fourths of WTFC's core loan book
(excluding FIFC
loans) is located in the state of Illinois with the vast
majority of that
concentrated in the greater Chicagoland area. Fitch views the
Chicago market as
densely populated by banks and economically challenged which has
resulted in and
could result in prolonged periods of tepid earnings and elevated
NPAs relative
to historical levels.
Fitch notes that WTFC has consistently been able to maintain
adequate liquidity
and funding. A third of the company's deposit funding consists
of CDs, a higher
level than peer institutions. However, Fitch believes that the
majority of these
are from long-term, core customers residing in the company's
primary market.
Further, it is worth noting that CD reliance has come down
substantially over
the past few years from around 50% of deposits while noninterest
bearing DDA
accounts have increased from under 10% of deposits to around
18%. Also of note
is the company's aforementioned $2 billion P/C insurance premium
finance book
which could potentially be securitized and sold off if
additional liquidity was
needed.
With a Fitch Core Capital to Tangible Assets ratio of 7.28% (or
a TCE ratio of
7.4%) as of 4Q'12, capital is considered adequate relative to
others in WTFC's
peer group and relative to its overall risk profile. Regulatory
capital ratios
are also considered ample. WTFC's rating not only reflects its
ability to
maintain an adequate capital base through the cycle but also its
shown ability
to raise capital in the private and public markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and Viability Rating
Negative trends in earnings or a reversal in current AQ trends
leading to
earnings and capital deterioration could lead to negative rating
action.
Further, if the company growth (either through acquisition or
organic) were to
exceed Fitch's comfort level and capital levels fell materially
below their
current levels, ratings could be adversely impacted. While Fitch
sees little
upside to the company's initial rating, if earnings performance
improves and
comes in line with higher rated peers while AQ trends maintain
their positive
course and risk management practices remain conservative, Fitch
could take
positive rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
In Fitch's view, WTFC is not considered systemically important
and therefore,
believes the probability of state support is unlikely.
Therefore, WTFC's IDR and
VR do not incorporate any government support.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid Securities
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments issued by
WTFC are all
notched down from WTFC's VR of 'bbb' in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative Loss
Severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in WTFC's VR.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
WTFC's IDR and VR is equalized with the company's subsidiary
banks reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiary. Double leverage was
at 107% for WTFC
at Dec. 31, 2012.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
The below ratings factor in a high probability of support from
the parent to its
subsidiary. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks
have very rarely
allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high
level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults. Further, all 15 subsidiary banks' ratings
are linked
together and equalized due to cross-collateralization conditions
found in
Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of
1989 (FIRREA).
Consequently, any movement in the parent's VR would equally
impact all related
subsidiary banks.
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a financial holding company based in
Rosemont,
Illinois, with total assets of approximately $17.5 billion as of
Dec. 31, 2012.
The company consists of 15 community banks offering basic
financial services in
and around the greater Chicagoland area and Southeast Wisconsin.
Further, the
company holds various subsidiaries that operate on a national
platform and offer
products such as premium finance lending, short-term accounts
receivable lending
and mortgage banking. Finally, WTFC also offers a full range of
wealth
management services to those customers primarily in the
company's market area.
Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Wintrust Financial Corporation
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-';
Preferred Stock at 'B+';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Hinsdale Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
North Shore Community Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Libertyville Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Barrington Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Northbrook Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Schaumburg Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Village Bank and Trust
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Beverly Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Town Bank
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Wheaton Bank and Trust
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
State Bank of the Lakes
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Old Plank Trail Community Bank, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
St. Charles Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
--'Risk Radar' (April 4, 2013);
--U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment (Feb. 21, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
here
Risk Radar - Global
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q12
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.