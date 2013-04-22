(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today initiated ratings on Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) and its 15 separately chartered banks with a long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. WTFC's ratings reflect its consistent and conservative management through the credit cycle leading to superior asset quality performance relative to similarly rated and similarly sized institutions. Further, Fitch believes WTFC's loan portfolio structure provides the company unique credit diversification relative to peers. Weighing on WTFC's rating is its mediocre earnings profile and geographic loan concentration within greater Chicagoland. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Viability Ratings Fitch recognizes WTFC's relatively strong asset quality compared to similarly rated peers and believes it is a reflection of management's credit risk management philosophy. While nonperforming assets (NPAs - inclusive of accruing TDRs) have remained somewhat elevated relative to historical norms at 2.28% as of the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), the company's NPAs peaked at just around 3% during the cycle. This compares considerably favorably to WTFC's peer group in which some similarly rated institutions' NPAs peaked at nearly 2x that level. Similarly, net charge-offs (NCOs) have averaged just 1.03% over the last five years. Fitch believes that these results are directly correlated with management's stated strategy of pulling back lending prior to the credit cycle. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that asset quality (AQ) will continue to improve going forward as management works through problem assets through its dedicated Managed Assets Division. Fitch notes that these AQ metrics should also be taken in the context of WTFC's primary lending area which is Chicago, IL, an area that was hit particularly hard during the real estate downturn and an area in which many banks subsequently failed or needed to raise significant capital due to material concentrations in commercial real estate and land development. Fitch views WTFC's premium finance lending, a product that is not widely offered within Fitch's rating universe, as a unique credit diversification tool. This lending area makes up one-third of the company's loan portfolio and is split evenly between property and casualty policy financing and life policy financing. Fitch notes the very low loss history between the two products and would expect similar results going forward given deal structures and security. Ratings are constrained to the initiated rating given the company's fairly tepid earnings performance. The company's 2012 ROA of 67 basis points (bps) is lower than similarly rated institutions but is also taken in the context of WTFC's overall risk profile. Fitch believes that going forward earnings will continue to be challenged by the expected prolonged period of low interest rates coupled with the company's short-term balance sheet. At year-end 2012 (YE12), 70% of WTFC's loans were either variable or repriced within 12 months. However, this should be advantageous to the company when interest rates do begin to rise. Further constraining the company's ratings is its geographic concentration within its loan book. Three-fourths of WTFC's core loan book (excluding FIFC loans) is located in the state of Illinois with the vast majority of that concentrated in the greater Chicagoland area. Fitch views the Chicago market as densely populated by banks and economically challenged which has resulted in and could result in prolonged periods of tepid earnings and elevated NPAs relative to historical levels. Fitch notes that WTFC has consistently been able to maintain adequate liquidity and funding. A third of the company's deposit funding consists of CDs, a higher level than peer institutions. However, Fitch believes that the majority of these are from long-term, core customers residing in the company's primary market. Further, it is worth noting that CD reliance has come down substantially over the past few years from around 50% of deposits while noninterest bearing DDA accounts have increased from under 10% of deposits to around 18%. Also of note is the company's aforementioned $2 billion P/C insurance premium finance book which could potentially be securitized and sold off if additional liquidity was needed. With a Fitch Core Capital to Tangible Assets ratio of 7.28% (or a TCE ratio of 7.4%) as of 4Q'12, capital is considered adequate relative to others in WTFC's peer group and relative to its overall risk profile. Regulatory capital ratios are also considered ample. WTFC's rating not only reflects its ability to maintain an adequate capital base through the cycle but also its shown ability to raise capital in the private and public markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and Viability Rating Negative trends in earnings or a reversal in current AQ trends leading to earnings and capital deterioration could lead to negative rating action. Further, if the company growth (either through acquisition or organic) were to exceed Fitch's comfort level and capital levels fell materially below their current levels, ratings could be adversely impacted. While Fitch sees little upside to the company's initial rating, if earnings performance improves and comes in line with higher rated peers while AQ trends maintain their positive course and risk management practices remain conservative, Fitch could take positive rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR In Fitch's view, WTFC is not considered systemically important and therefore, believes the probability of state support is unlikely. Therefore, WTFC's IDR and VR do not incorporate any government support. RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments issued by WTFC are all notched down from WTFC's VR of 'bbb' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in WTFC's VR. RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company: WTFC's IDR and VR is equalized with the company's subsidiary banks reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiary. Double leverage was at 107% for WTFC at Dec. 31, 2012. RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating: The below ratings factor in a high probability of support from the parent to its subsidiary. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. Further, all 15 subsidiary banks' ratings are linked together and equalized due to cross-collateralization conditions found in Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA). Consequently, any movement in the parent's VR would equally impact all related subsidiary banks. Wintrust Financial Corp. is a financial holding company based in Rosemont, Illinois, with total assets of approximately $17.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012. The company consists of 15 community banks offering basic financial services in and around the greater Chicagoland area and Southeast Wisconsin. Further, the company holds various subsidiaries that operate on a national platform and offer products such as premium finance lending, short-term accounts receivable lending and mortgage banking. Finally, WTFC also offers a full range of wealth management services to those customers primarily in the company's market area. Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Wintrust Financial Corporation Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-'; Preferred Stock at 'B+'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Hinsdale Bank and Trust Company Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. North Shore Community Bank and Trust Company Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Libertyville Bank and Trust Company Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Barrington Bank and Trust Company, NA Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Company, NA Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Northbrook Bank and Trust Company Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Schaumburg Bank and Trust Company, NA Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Village Bank and Trust Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Beverly Bank and Trust Company, NA Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Town Bank Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Wheaton Bank and Trust Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. State Bank of the Lakes Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Old Plank Trail Community Bank, NA Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. St. Charles Bank and Trust Company Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain Rumohr, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Christopher D. Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 5, 2012); --'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule Proposal (Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)' (Aug. 7, 2012); --'Risk Radar' (April 4, 2013); --U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment (Feb. 21, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule Proposal (Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks) here Risk Radar - Global here U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q12 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.