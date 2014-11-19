(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 18 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has
assigned ratings to Indonesia-based PT Wahana Ottomitra
Multiartha Tbk's (WOM
Finance; AA(idn)/Stable/F1+(idn)) proposed senior unsecured
bonds as follows:
- bonds with maturity of three years assigned National Long-Term
Rating of
'AA(idn)', and
- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
This is the second tranche to be issued this year under WOM
Finance's debt
programme. The bond issue will be up to IDR800bn in size and
proceeds will be
used to support the company's business growth.
'AA' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds and debt programme are rated at the same level as WOM
Finance's
National Ratings. This is because they constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of WOM Finance and rank equally
with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
WOM Finance's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the
company will continue
to benefit from funding support from PT Bank Internasional
Indonesia Tbk (BII;
BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable), which owns 62% of WOM Finance. The ratings
also reflect
relatively moderate linkage with BII and a moderate probability
of extraordinary
support from BII, if needed. BII is owned by Malayan Banking
Berhad (Maybank,
A-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening
of support
from, the parents would exert downward pressure on the ratings
on WOM Finance,
including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given its
strategic role in
expanding its parents' business exposure in Indonesia's
fast-growing consumer
financing market.
Any changes in WOM Finance's National ratings would affect the
issue ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 12
December 2012,
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August
2012, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.