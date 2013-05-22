(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Wyndham's
proposed $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due
2018. The
agreement will replace its existing $1 billion revolving credit
facility that
was set to expire in 2016.
The new agreement will have a consolidated leverage and interest
coverage
covenant of 4.0x and 2.5x, respectively, compared to the
previous agreement's
leverage covenant of 3.75x and interest coverage covenant of
3.0x. In addition,
there is a carveout added to the new agreement that allows for
leverage to go to
5.0x for a material acquisition (defined as gross acquisitions
greater than $1
billion). All other terms of the agreement remain materially
unchanged.
The company will also increase its commercial paper program to
$750 million from
its previous program of $500 million. The company considers
outstanding
borrowings under its commercial paper (CP) program to be a
reduction of the
available capacity of its revolving credit facility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Wyndham's strong FCF profile, its focus on
an
asset-light/fee-driven business model, strong market position in
all of its
businesses, and management's public commitment to maintaining
investment-grade
credit metrics.
Rating concerns include its high exposure to the more capital
intensive
timeshare industry, cyclicality in the lodging and timeshare
businesses,
material working capital swings, and leverage being managed at
the high-end of
Fitch's target level for the given rating and business risks.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Wyndham's ample liquidity position is supported by $217 million
of cash, $1.3
billion of availability (pro forma capacity less CP and LOC as
of March 31,
2013) under its corporate revolving credit facility, and $525
million of
availability under its two-year vacation ownership conduit
facility as of March
31, 2013.
Wyndham has a sizable and well-established consumer financing
business related
to its timeshare business. Term securitization transactions of
timeshare
receivables provide an additional source of liquidity and recent
transaction
terms have been favorable. Market accessibility was better than
Fitch's
expectations through the recent recession, although transaction
terms were much
less favorable than the current financing environment.
The company's maturity schedule is favorable with no major
maturities coming due
over the next four years. The company had $202 million in CP
outstanding, as of
March 31, 2013.
The company generates strong FCF despite a negative drain on
working capital
from its timeshare contract receivables. Fitch calculates LTM
FCF of $696
million as of March 31, 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--Fitch calculates core lease-adjusted leverage of 3.8x as of
March 31, 2013,
which is currently above Fitch's 3.25x target at the 'BBB-'
rating level.
However, the company acknowledged that leverage was temporarily
over its stated
target (3.0x - 3.3x) on its recent earnings call and that it
would return to its
target range over the remainder of the year. If the company
manages leverage at
current levels for a sustained period of time then there could
be negative
pressure on the rating/Outlook.
--Wyndham's current FCF profile is very strong at its current
rating. Negative
rating pressure could result if Fitch's outlook for development
spending and the
capital intensity of the company's businesses were to increase
materially,
significantly impacting its FCF generation.
--There could be positive ratings momentum if the company
reduced its leverage
and adopted more conservative financial policies. Fitch does not
expect this to
occur in the near term, but upward rating momentum could ensue
if core
lease-adjusted leverage were reduced to around 2.75x while
maintaining a solid
FCF profile, and management instituted the policy to maintain
leverage around
that level.
Fitch currently rates Wyndham as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Commercial paper 'F3';
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shawn Gannon
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0223
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Committee Chairperson
Michael Simonton, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Inn the Footnotes: Comparison of Adjusted Credit Metrics and
Contingency Risk
for U.S. Lodging C-Corps' (Jan. 7, 2011);
--'2013 Outlook: Cross-Sector Lodging & Timeshare - The
Penthouse View' (Dec.
18, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(Aug. 8, 2012).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
