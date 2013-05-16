(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB' rating to the Wynn Las Vegas, LLC's (Wynn Las Vegas) announced issuance of $500 million 4.25% senior notes due 2023. Fitch also affirms the 'BB' Issue Default Ratings (IDRs) of Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. (Wynn Macau), and Wynn Resorts, Ltd (Wynn Resorts; collectively Wynn). Fitch affirms Wynn Macau's senior secured credit facility at 'BBB-' and the first mortgage notes (FMNs) at Wynn Las Vegas at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds of the proposed senior note will be used to fund a cash tender for $500 million in outstanding 7.875% first mortgage notes due 2017. As a result, the issuance is leverage neutral and credit positive due to the maturity extension and interest savings of roughly $16 million (net of premium). The senior notes will not have meaningful restrictive covenants except for covenants limiting liens and sale-and-leasebacks to 15% of total assets (based on GAAP). Beyond the 15% carveout, the senior notes will benefit on a pari passu basis from any security granted to other creditors. As of March 31, 2013, Fitch calculates that Wynn Las Vegas had $3.6 billion in assets translating into $546 million lien capacity per the 15% carveout, or about 1.4x Wynn Las Vegas' EBITDA after corporate expense. Key Rating Drivers Issue Specific Ratings The FMNs are currently unsecured (other than the parent equity pledge noted below), since the collateral was released following the termination of the Wynn Las Vegas credit facility in September 2012. However, Fitch continues to maintain the one-notch positive differential on the FMNs relative to the 'BB' IDR due to the springing lien provision, the collateral value of Wynn Las Vegas, and the 2x fixed-charge debt incurrence test. These factors limit potential collateral dilution and additional debt. The unsecured senior notes also benefit from the FMNs springing lien provision, providing downside protection in the near-to-medium term. The senior notes contain a covenant stating that any lien granted to the FMNs will be shared on a pari passu basis. Therefore, as long the FMNs are outstanding no liens can be granted without the senior notes benefiting from the lien on a pari passu basis. However, Fitch rates the unsecured senior notes equal to the 'BB' IDR based on Fitch's expectation of the long-term trend that Wynn Las Vegas' capital structure will continue to become traditionally unsecured. The longest-dated FMN matures in 2022 but Wynn may look to refinance FMNs before that, given that the outstanding FMNs are trading at substantial premiums. Fitch believes there is upside rating momentum over the medium term as the Cotai project nears completion. In this case, Wynn Las Vegas' ratings could converge at 'BB+' (and likely limited there until leverage is reduced at Wynn Las Vegas). In the vast majority of cases in the 'BB' category, Fitch rates unsecured debt equal to the IDR. As of March 31, 2013 Fitch calculates Wynn Las Vegas' leverage and interest coverage using last-12-month EBITDA after corporate expense of $400 million at 7.41x and 1.75x, respectively. The notes will be secured by a first priority pledge of Wynn Resorts' equity interests, which is currently the same security supporting the FMNs. Fitch does not assign much value to the parent equity pledge, since Wynn Las Vegas creditors already have structural seniority because the debt is issued at the subsidiary level. Issuer Default Ratings The 'BB' IDR continues to incorporate Wynn's high-quality assets and solid market position in attractive markets, historically prudent balance sheet management, solid consolidated financial profile, and rating linkage between the stronger Macau subsidiary and the weaker Las Vegas subsidiary. The rating linkage is supported by Wynn's ability and demonstrated willingness to upstream funds from Wynn Macau to the parent as well as Wynn Las Vegas' strategic importance to Wynn Macau and the parent. Fitch expects Wynn's capacity to downstream cash to Wynn Las Vegas to tighten in the near term as Wynn Macau develops its $3.5 billion-$4 billion Cotai resort. That said, Fitch projects that Wynn Macau will maintain ample capacity to pay dividends through the development of the Cotai project with roughly $1.5 billion in excess cash and $1.55 billion in revolver capacity as of March 31, 2013. Wynn Macau's EBITDA after corporate expense and royalty fees for the LTM period ending March 31, 2013 was $1.03 billion. Interest expense will fluctuate between $20 million-$70 million depending on amounts outstanding on the facility and the prevailing short-term rates. Maintenance capital expenditures could be around $50 million and tax expense will be minimal, leaving roughly $900 million in discretionary cash flow that can be split between Cotai development and paying dividends. Wynn Resorts Ltd is entitled to 72.3% of Macau dividends. Also the parent receives approximately $170 million in royalty fees from Macau annually. Uses of cash at the parent include the payment of Wynn Resorts, Ltd dividends of $1 per quarter per share (about $400 million per year) and roughly $40 million of interest expense on the promissory note granted to Okada in exchange for redeeming his shares in Wynn. To maintain these commitments, Wynn Macau needs to dividend up roughly $400 million per year. This would leave about $500 million in annual Macau free cash flow (FCF) for Cotai development, which is expected to take about three years. Through the Cotai development, Fitch expects Wynn Las Vegas to remain FCF positive. LTM EBITDA after corporate expense is $400 million and run-rate interest and capital expenditures are roughly $200 million and $50 million, respectively. Liquidity at Wynn Las Vegas is solid with no maturities until 2020 and about $135 million in cash net of cage cash (estimated by Fitch at roughly $35 million). Dividends from Wynn Las Vegas to the parent are subject to restricted payment basket provisions in the FMN indentures. Fitch calculated consolidated gross leverage using EBITDA with Macau minority interest income subtracted as of March 31, 2013 at 4.5x. Through the Cotai development, Fitch expects consolidated gross leverage to remain between 5x-6x and then normalize to below 4x once Cotai ramps up. Rating Sensitivities Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to an upgrade of Wynn's IDR to 'BB+' or the Outlook being revised to Positive include: --Consolidated gross leverage moderating to around or below 4x after the Cotai development starts to ramp up; --The Okada dispute being settled on favorable terms; --Additional clarity on potential development opportunities (e.g. Boston, Philadelphia, etc.). Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade of Wynn's IDR to 'BB-' or the Outlook being revised to Negative include: --Consolidated gross leverage reaching and maintaining above 6x through the Cotai development cycle or above 5x once the Cotai project ramps up; --Unfavorable resolution to the Okada dispute (e.g. scenario in which Wynn has to issue significant amount of additional debt to fund increased compensation for redeeming Okada's shares); --Significant debt issued at the parent or Wynn Las Vegas level to support new development projects. At the 'BB' IDR there is cushion for moderate operating declines at the Las Vegas or Macau level and/or a modest amount of additional debt beyond the planned Cotai funding for either funding new projects or an increased payment to Okada. Fitch will consider a 'BB+' IDR as the Cotai development nears completion and if operating conditions better support Fitch's current view that leverage will normalize to around 4x by late 2016. If Fitch upgrade Wynn's IDR to 'BB+', senior unsecured notes will likely continue to be rated on par with the IDR and the FMN notch will likely be removed and the FMNs be rated on par with the unsecured notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Committee Chairperson Jamie Rizzo, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0548 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Wynn Resorts, Ltd' Full Rating Report (Sept. 12, 2011); --'2013 Outlook: U.S. Gaming - Return Generation in Full Swing' (Dec. 17, 2012); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage: Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities Within a Corporate Group Structure' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 13, 2012); --of Recovery Ratings' (June 15, 2012). 