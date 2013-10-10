(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB'
rating to Wynn
Macau, Ltd.'s announced issuance of $500 million senior
unsecured notes due 2021
and a 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Wynn Macau, Ltd.
Fitch also affirms the 'BB' IDRs of Wynn Las Vegas LLC (Wynn Las
Vegas), Wynn
Resorts (Macau), S.A. (Wynn Macau S.A.), and Wynn Resorts, Ltd
(Wynn Resorts;
collectively Wynn). Fitch affirms Wynn Macau S.A.'s senior
secured credit
facility at 'BBB-'. At Wynn Las Vegas, Fitch affirms the first
mortgage notes
(FMNs) at 'BB+' and the senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The notes will mature in October 2021, about eight months before
Wynn's Macau
concession is due to expire in June 2022. The notes will be used
for general
corporate purposes and will not have meaningful restrictive
covenants.
The 'BB' rating on the Wynn Macau, Ltd notes is on par with the
'BB' IDR and two
notches below the 'BBB-' rating on the Wynn Macau S.A. $2.3
billion credit
facility. Fitch believes that the senior notes would be fully
covered in an
event of default at Wynn Macau, Ltd given the equity value
(about $19 billion
market capitalization), but does not notch the notes from the
IDR. This is
because the notes are subordinated to the Wynn Macau S.A. credit
facility in
terms of organizational structure and collateral.
There will also be no debt incurrence covenants at Wynn Macau,
Ltd level, which
would allow Wynn Macau, Ltd to incur additional debt in the
future and dilute
the recovery prospects for the noteholders. Wynn may choose to
issue additional
debt out of Wynn Macau, Ltd to possibly fund its U.S. project
pipeline, pay any
settlements potentially arising from the Okada dispute and/or
ramp up
shareholder-friendly activity at the Wynn Resorts and Wynn
Macau, Ltd.
Fitch views the proposed transaction as neutral to slightly
positive with
respect to Wynn's IDRs, as it improves Wynn's overall liquidity
at the expense
of a near-term increase in leverage. The issuance increases
consolidated gross
leverage by about 0.4x to 4.7x from 4.3x for the LTM period
ending June 30,
2013. When calculating leverage for Wynn, Fitch subtracts income
attributable to
minority interests from EBITDA and subtracts $222 million of the
2017 Las Vegas
FMNs remaining after Wynn made a redemption offer earlier this
year. These notes
will be fully redeemed later this year when they become callable
with restricted
cash.
The increase in leverage is offset by improved liquidity. The
increased
liquidity at Wynn Macau, Ltd provides Wynn added flexibility in
funding its $4
billion Cotai project while maintaining its $400 million per
year dividends out
of Wynn Resorts and potentially addressing requirements to fund
additional
development if Wynn receives a license in Massachusetts and/or
Pennsylvania.
Wynn Macau, Ltd available liquidity pro forma for issuance of
the notes is
approximately $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2013. This includes
$1.55 billion
available on the revolver at Wynn Macau, S.A. and roughly $1.1
billion in
available cash (net of cage cash, estimated by Fitch at $150
million). Wynn
Macau, S.A.'s credit facility also has a $200 million accordion
option.
Fitch's estimated run-rate discretionary free cash flow (FCF)
for Wynn Macau,
Ltd is approximately $900 million. This includes about $1
billion in EBITDA net
of corporate expense and royalty fees and $100 million in
combined interest
expense and maintenance capex. Fitch released a detailed credit
analysis report
on Wynn on Sept. 4, 2013, which is available on
www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' IDR on Wynn, the parent and its subsidiaries reflects
the financial
strength of the Macau subsidiary (pro forma net debt near zero
and $1.2 billion
of property EBITDA), which offsets the weaker financial strength
at the Las
Vegas subsidiary (7x net leverage with $482 million of property
EBITDA).
Management's historically prudent balance sheet management and
Wynn's strong
brand value and high asset quality are also positively factored
into the
ratings.
Fitch links the IDRs of the parent and Wynn's operating
subsidiaries. Linkage is
supported by strong strategic linkage between the entities (i.e.
common
branding, management, cross-marketing, etc.) and a precedent of
support to the
weaker Las Vegas subsidiary. However, there are no structural or
legal
provisions, such as cross-defaults or guarantees, that support
linking the
ratings. Fitch analyzes Wynn mostly on a consolidated basis, but
deducts
earnings attributable to minority interest from EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may upgrade Wynn's IDR to 'BB+' as consolidated gross
leverage approaches
4x and net leverage declines below 4x following the ramp up of
Wynn's $4 billion
Cotai project, which is slated for early 2016 opening. An
earlier upgrade is
possible if Fitch gains a fair amount of comfort that the
forecast leverage will
be in line with these thresholds once the project ramps up.
There is cushion at the 'BB' IDR for a modest amount of
operating declines,
additional borrowing to support the Cotai project, other
possible developments,
and/or potential settlements related to the Okada dispute.
However, should these
or other pressures cause gross leverage to sustain above 5x
(6.5x before Cotai
ramps up), there could be pressure on the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Committee Chairperson
Jamie Rizzo, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
