(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
X5 Finance
B.V.'s rouble Eurobond a senior unsecured rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
of X5 Retail Group N.V. (X5), the parent company of X5 Finance
B.V., at 'BB'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end of
this commentary.
The planned Eurobond is rated in line with X5's IDR, as
structural subordination
to debt raised by operating companies is eliminated by
guarantees. The Eurobond
placement should strengthen X5's liquidity and extend its debt
maturity profile,
enhancing the group's financial flexibility by diversifying its
funding sources
and investor base. The final rating is contingent upon receipt
of final
documents conforming to the information already received by
Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Multi-Format Retailer in Russia: X5's business risk
profile is strong
for the ratings. It is supported by its leading position in
Russia's food retail
market and by consistent market share gains over the past three
years, a trend
which we are confident will continue. The business model is
supported by X5's
multi-format strategy, with a focus on the defensive discounter
format, and on
continuously improving logistics and distribution systems. These
factors should
enable X5 to strengthen its market position, despite increasing
competition from
other large retail chains in the country.
Solid Execution of Growth Strategy: X5 has almost doubled its
revenue since
2013, while maintaining strong operating cash-flow generation
and a stable
EBITDA margin of around 7%. In 2016 the company had the fastest
revenue growth
in the sector (28% yoy) due to accelerated new store openings
and
industry-leading like-for-like (LfL) sales growth (8% yoy). X5's
record of
effective implementation of its growth strategy lowers execution
risks related
to further expansion, as the company aims to solidify its
position as Russia's
largest food retailer and double its market share by 2020.
Strong Growth to Continue: We project X5's revenue CAGR at
around 20% over
2017-2020, supported by new store roll-outs and positive LfL
sales growth. We
expect growth to now decelerate as a result of slowing
inflation, but project
that in 2017 it should remain strong compared with peers due to
store
refurbishments and a catching up in sales densities at maturing
stores. There is
also upside for LfL footfall growth from the recent introduction
of a loyalty
card at X5's discounters.
Moderate Leverage: Fitch expects X5's FFO adjusted leverage to
remain stable
after its reduction in 2016 to 3.5x (2015: 3.9x) which is fully
aligned with the
ratings in the sector in Russia. Our current projections show
more conservative
leverage metrics than our previous forecasts, which contribute
to improving X5's
headroom under its 'BB' rating. If maintained, this could lead
to a positive
rating action over the medium term.
Profit Margins Unaffected by LTI Payments: We understand from
management that
once the current long-term incentive (LTI) programme is
fulfilled, it is likely
to be followed by another one. The targets and other conditions
of the new
programme are not known yet. However, as LTI bonuses are likely
to be a
recurring expense for X5 we assumed it at 0.2% of the company's
revenue in
2019-2020. This should not compromise X5's profit margins, and
we expect its
EBITDA margin to remain strong relative to western European food
retail peers.
Expected Decrease in EBITDA Margin: X5 reported a strong EBITDA
margin of 7.4%
in 2016 (2015: 6.8%). This was ahead of our expectations. In our
projections
however we conservatively factor in a gradual decrease to below
7% (adjusted for
potential LTI payments) by 2020 due to potential gross margin
sacrifices to fend
off competition and protect footfall rates. Our projections also
assume that X5
will be able to maintain stable operating lease expenses as a
proportion of
revenue, despite the company's plan to expand primarily through
leasehold
stores.
This is based on X5's growing presence in regions with lower
rents and its
strong bargaining power with landlords, as proven in 2016.
Weak Fixed Charge Coverage: Funds from operations (FFO) fixed
charge coverage
remains the main constraining factor for X5's ratings as it is
below the levels
consistent with a 'BB' category in the sector. The metric is
under pressure from
substantial operating lease expenses and we project it to remain
broadly stable
over 2017-2020 (2016:1.9x). In our view, weak coverage metrics
are somewhat
mitigated by favourable lease cancellation terms and the partial
dependence of
leases on store turnover.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
X5 benefits from a stronger business profile than Lenta LLC
(BB/Stable) and
O'Key Group SA (B+/Stable) due to its larger business scale and
stronger format
diversification. We also expect a similar leverage profile for
X5 and Lenta.
Even though X5 exhibits weaker fixed charge cover metrics,
overall, we assess X5
has more headroom under its 'BB' rating than Lenta.
In comparison with international retail chains, X5 has a scale
commensurate with
the lower 'BBB' category rating and similar credit metrics but
more limited
geographic diversification, which is partly offset by stronger
growth prospects.
X5 also compares well with Chile-based Cencosud SA
(BBB-/Stable). However, the
weak operating environment in Russia contributes to a lower
rating for X5
relative to global peers, in line with our criteria.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- annual revenue growth around 20% over 2017-2020, driven by
selling space CAGR
above15% over 2017-2020 and positive LfL sales growth;
- LTI expenses at around 0.2%-0.3% of revenue over 2017-2020;
-EBITDA margin (adjusted for potential LTI expenses) gradually
decreasing below
7% by 2020;
-capex at around 4%-6% of revenue;
-no dividends;
-neutral free cash flow (FCF);
-no large-scale M&A activity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Positive LfL sales growth comparable with close peers,
together with
maintenance of its leading market position in Russia's food
retail sector
- Ability to maintain the group's EBITDA margin at around 7%.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.5x on a sustained basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A contraction in LfL sales growth relative to close peers,
particularly if
combined with EBITDA margin erosion to below 6.5%
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover significantly below 2.0x on a sustained
basis if not
mitigated by flexibility in managing operating lease expenses
- Deterioration in liquidity as a result of high capex, worse
working-capital
turnover and weaker access to local funding
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity: We expect an improvement in X5's liquidity
and extension of
its debt maturity profile after the placement of its new RUB30
billion Eurobond.
Pro forma short-term debt at end-2016 of RUB17 billion and
expected negative
free cash flow should be sufficiently covered by X5's
Fitch-adjusted
unrestricted cash of RUB13 billion and available undrawn
committed credit lines
of RUB32 billion. In addition, X5 has flexibility in managing
its capex plans,
which is the major driver behind the expected negative FCF,
while the group's
operating cash-flow generation remains strong.
We also believe X5 retains good access to local funding, due to
its large scale,
non-cyclical food retail operations and strong operating
performance.
Average Recoveries for Eurobond Holders: The planned RUB30
billion Eurobond is
rated in line with X5's IDR of 'BB', although it is expected to
be issued by the
non-operating company X5 Finance B.V., which was specifically
established for
the purpose of the Eurobond placement. Structural subordination
to operating
companies' debt is eliminated by the presence of suretyships
from major
operating companies accounting for not less than 80% of the
group's EBITDA and
net assets. Therefore, there is virtually no debt that would
rank prior to the
Eurobonds, thus reinforcing our view of average recovery
prospects in case of
default.
Structurally Subordinated Local Bonds: Fitch rates four rouble
bonds issued by
X5 Finance LLC's (financial company, 100%-owned by X5) one notch
below X5's IDR
at 'BB-' as their bondholders do not have recourse to operating
companies.
Therefore their rights are structurally subordinated to lenders
at the level of
operating companies and bondholders of RUB15 billion local bonds
and new
Eurobonds that feature suretyships from the main
EBITDA-generating entities.
Prior-ranking debt was below 2x of the group's 2016 EBITDA,
which is Fitch's
threshold for a material possibility of subordination and lower
recoveries for
unsecured creditors. Nevertheless, our view of below-average
recovery prospects
is based on our assumption that X5 may issue additional debt
ranking prior to
bonds to fund its expansion strategy.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
X5 Retail Group N.V.
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB',
Stable Outlook;
X5 Finance B.V.
- Senior unsecured rating: assigned 'BB(EXP)'/ 'BB'/'RR4'
X5 FINANSE LLC (100%-owned by X5 Retail Group N.V.)
RUB15 billion bonds due September 2031
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB'/'RR4'
RUB5 billion bonds due October 2022
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
RUB5 billion bonds due March 2023
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
RUB5 billion bonds due April 2023
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
RUB5 billion bonds due August 2023
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2403
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Cash: Fitch adjusted
available cash
at end-2016 by deducting RUB5 billion to reflect average working
capital
requirements throughout the year.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
