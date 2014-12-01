(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special report outlining its credit considerations for a potential differentiation in the credit ratings between U.S. bank holding companies (holdco or BHC) and bank operating company (opco). This is a follow up to a report Fitch published in March. U.S. regulators have delayed proposals for regulation on BHC debt thresholds. While many U.S. BHCs have significant loss absorbing capacity, Fitch is awaiting further regulatory clarity on the actual requirement to maintain minimum levels, and which banking groups will be governed by total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) or TLAC-like rules. Fitch believes that it will ultimately introduce rating differentiation between some BHCs and their opcos, and expects to provide additional details on potential rating changes in 1H15 or after a U.S. regulatory proposal. An upgrade of opco ratings is the more likely outcome for those banks that will be subject to a TLAC requirement, assuming that the TLAC amounts are sufficient to recapitalize. Required BHC debt amounts are relevant because it will inform Fitch's view as to whether there will be sufficient loss absorbing capacity to recapitalize the bridge company in the event of resolution and ensure it can viably operate as a going concern. For Fitch to consider differentiating the ratings between BHC and opco, the sum of BHC debt internal TLAC must be close to the minimum regulatory total capital requirement. The full report 'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall NY, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos (Update on Position Outlined in 1Q14) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.