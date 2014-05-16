(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Nordstrom, Inc. (Nordstrom) has
announced it could
potentially sell its credit card receivables portfolio over the
next 12-18
months, but has not provided details on the potential use of
proceeds. Depending
on the use of proceeds, a sale of the credit card receivables
could be a
credit-neutral event or could lead to a one-notch downgrade,
according to Fitch
Ratings.
Nordstrom is one of a select group of retail companies that
still own their
credit card receivables. For these companies, Fitch takes into
account a
retail-only leverage, excluding the impact of the credit
businesses which are
typically more highly leveraged.
Fitch assumes Nordstrom's credit card receivables could be
financed using a mix
of 80% debt and 20% equity, which translates into $1.7 billion
in credit
card-related debt based on Nordstrom's 2013 receivables of
approximately $2.2
billion. Therefore the amount of adjusted debt allocated to the
retail business
would be $2.9 billion (including $1.4 million of book debt and
$1.5 million
capitalized leases using 8x rent expense).
Implicit in this assumption is that if Nordstrom ever sold its
receivables
portfolio, it would pay down debt directly secured by credit
card receivables as
well as allocated unsecured corporate debt to a level consistent
with Fitch's
assumption.
Fitch has explored several possible scenarios that would have
different rating
implications for Nordstrom, depending on whether the sale of the
receivables
portfolio takes place and how the company would allocate the
proceeds if a
transaction is completed.
Scenario One: Absent the sale of its credit card business,
Fitch's current
ratings on Nordstrom reflect expectations that consolidated
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR will remain in the low to mid-2.0x range, or
1.7x-1.9x on a
retail-only basis (after stripping out credit card related debt
and income) over
the next 12-24 months.
Scenario Two: Post the sale of the credit card receivables, if
Nordstrom uses
the proceeds to pay down debt (including its asset-based senior
secured notes
due in October 2016 and other unsecured corporate debt) in line
with Fitch's
leverage assumption for the credit card portfolio, total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR
would mirror the core retail credit metrics with leverage under
2.0x, making the
sale of the credit card portfolio a credit-neutral event.
Scenario Three: Post the sale of the credit card receivables, if
the company
chooses to deploy substantially all the proceeds to more
shareholder-friendly
activities rather than paying down debt that has been allocated
to the credit
card business, total adjusted debt/EBITDAR could increase to the
low to mid-2.0x
range based on Fitch's current expectations of operating trends.
This could
trigger a one-notch rating downgrade.
Fitch currently rates Nordstrom as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--$800 million bank credit facility 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Isabel Hu, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0672
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
