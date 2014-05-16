(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Nordstrom, Inc. (Nordstrom) has announced it could potentially sell its credit card receivables portfolio over the next 12-18 months, but has not provided details on the potential use of proceeds. Depending on the use of proceeds, a sale of the credit card receivables could be a credit-neutral event or could lead to a one-notch downgrade, according to Fitch Ratings. Nordstrom is one of a select group of retail companies that still own their credit card receivables. For these companies, Fitch takes into account a retail-only leverage, excluding the impact of the credit businesses which are typically more highly leveraged. Fitch assumes Nordstrom's credit card receivables could be financed using a mix of 80% debt and 20% equity, which translates into $1.7 billion in credit card-related debt based on Nordstrom's 2013 receivables of approximately $2.2 billion. Therefore the amount of adjusted debt allocated to the retail business would be $2.9 billion (including $1.4 million of book debt and $1.5 million capitalized leases using 8x rent expense). Implicit in this assumption is that if Nordstrom ever sold its receivables portfolio, it would pay down debt directly secured by credit card receivables as well as allocated unsecured corporate debt to a level consistent with Fitch's assumption. Fitch has explored several possible scenarios that would have different rating implications for Nordstrom, depending on whether the sale of the receivables portfolio takes place and how the company would allocate the proceeds if a transaction is completed. Scenario One: Absent the sale of its credit card business, Fitch's current ratings on Nordstrom reflect expectations that consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDAR will remain in the low to mid-2.0x range, or 1.7x-1.9x on a retail-only basis (after stripping out credit card related debt and income) over the next 12-24 months. Scenario Two: Post the sale of the credit card receivables, if Nordstrom uses the proceeds to pay down debt (including its asset-based senior secured notes due in October 2016 and other unsecured corporate debt) in line with Fitch's leverage assumption for the credit card portfolio, total adjusted debt/EBITDAR would mirror the core retail credit metrics with leverage under 2.0x, making the sale of the credit card portfolio a credit-neutral event. Scenario Three: Post the sale of the credit card receivables, if the company chooses to deploy substantially all the proceeds to more shareholder-friendly activities rather than paying down debt that has been allocated to the credit card business, total adjusted debt/EBITDAR could increase to the low to mid-2.0x range based on Fitch's current expectations of operating trends. This could trigger a one-notch rating downgrade. Fitch currently rates Nordstrom as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; --$800 million bank credit facility 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Isabel Hu, CFA Director +1-212-908-0672 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.