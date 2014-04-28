(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees rating upside
potential for some
Spanish banks following its recent upgrade of Spain's sovereign
rating by one
notch (see 'Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable"
published April 25,
2014 on www.fitchratings.com).
The agency expects to review the credit fundamentals and ratings
of Spanish
banks that may benefit most from the improved sovereign dynamics
in the near
future. As part of its assessment Fitch will also review the
banks' rating
sensitivities, including with respect to the sovereign rating.
Spain's upgrade largely reflects reduced risks since the
sovereign was
downgraded to 'BBB' in June 2012. Financing conditions have
improved and the
economic outlook is more certain, helped by structural reforms
of the labour
market, pension system, fiscal framework and financial sector.
Fitch views rating upside potential for the two largest Spanish
banks, Banco
Santander S.A. and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. whose
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) were each one notch above the sovereign
rating prior to
its upgrade. This one-notch uplift above the sovereign rating
largely reflected
their geographically-diversified solid franchises, which uphold
solid
pre-impairment returns and strong efficiencies, placing them in
a stronger
position than solely domestic banks to absorb unexpected credit
shocks. Benefits
of international diversification include, but are not limited
to, the ability of
subsidiaries to upstream dividends, financial flexibility
related to the
potential disposal of stakes in subsidiaries and, in some cases,
fungibility of
liquidity and capital.
Fitch also sees upside potential for Caja Laboral Popular
Cooperativa de Credito
and Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito whose
Long-term IDRs
were at the same level as the sovereign.
The IDRs of all four banks mentioned above are driven by their
standalone
creditworthiness as expressed by their Viability Rating (VR) and
their ratings
were previously constrained by the sovereign rating as stated in
Fitch's last
Rating Action Commentary published on 8 November 2013 (see
"Fitch Affirms 8
Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Review" at
www.fitchratings.com).
Near-term upside potential for the above four banks reflects
Fitch's view that
they are likely to benefit first from Spain's improved
creditworthiness,
economic outlook and financing conditions. Among other aspects
these banks
benefit from financial and credit risk profiles that are
generally above the
sector average and are characterised by their sound funding and
liquidity,
currently adequate loss-absorption capacity and, in most cases,
fairly resilient
asset quality throughout the economic crisis. The latter is an
indication of the
banks' generally adequate risk management and underwriting
standards through the
cycle.
An improved economic outlook could also contribute to an upgrade
of the ratings
or a revision of the Outlooks of other Spanish banks. This may,
for example, be
the case for CaixaBank S.A. and Kutxabank S.A. whose 'BBB'
Long-term IDRs are
currently on Negative Outlook, provided Fitch concludes that the
banks'
stabilisation in asset quality trends or their earnings
improvements are
sustainable. Upside potential for other Spanish banks' VRs may
be realised over
the medium-term, as Spain's improved economic conditions feed
through to the
banks' credit risk profiles.
In spite of the sovereign rating upgrade, many Spanish banks
remain challenged
to reduce a large stock of impaired assets, improve core banking
earnings and
loss-absorption capacity and/or address other bank-specific
issues, potentially
limiting their rating upside potential.
Any rating impact on Spanish Covered Bonds and Multi Issuer
Cedulas Hipotecarias
that could occur following the rating decision on the financial
institutions
listed above will be analysed and communicated accordingly.
Contact:
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33-1-4429-9140
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
