(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees rating upside potential for some Spanish banks following its recent upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating by one notch (see 'Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable" published April 25, 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). The agency expects to review the credit fundamentals and ratings of Spanish banks that may benefit most from the improved sovereign dynamics in the near future. As part of its assessment Fitch will also review the banks' rating sensitivities, including with respect to the sovereign rating. Spain's upgrade largely reflects reduced risks since the sovereign was downgraded to 'BBB' in June 2012. Financing conditions have improved and the economic outlook is more certain, helped by structural reforms of the labour market, pension system, fiscal framework and financial sector. Fitch views rating upside potential for the two largest Spanish banks, Banco Santander S.A. and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. whose Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) were each one notch above the sovereign rating prior to its upgrade. This one-notch uplift above the sovereign rating largely reflected their geographically-diversified solid franchises, which uphold solid pre-impairment returns and strong efficiencies, placing them in a stronger position than solely domestic banks to absorb unexpected credit shocks. Benefits of international diversification include, but are not limited to, the ability of subsidiaries to upstream dividends, financial flexibility related to the potential disposal of stakes in subsidiaries and, in some cases, fungibility of liquidity and capital. Fitch also sees upside potential for Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito and Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito whose Long-term IDRs were at the same level as the sovereign. The IDRs of all four banks mentioned above are driven by their standalone creditworthiness as expressed by their Viability Rating (VR) and their ratings were previously constrained by the sovereign rating as stated in Fitch's last Rating Action Commentary published on 8 November 2013 (see "Fitch Affirms 8 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Review" at www.fitchratings.com). Near-term upside potential for the above four banks reflects Fitch's view that they are likely to benefit first from Spain's improved creditworthiness, economic outlook and financing conditions. Among other aspects these banks benefit from financial and credit risk profiles that are generally above the sector average and are characterised by their sound funding and liquidity, currently adequate loss-absorption capacity and, in most cases, fairly resilient asset quality throughout the economic crisis. The latter is an indication of the banks' generally adequate risk management and underwriting standards through the cycle. An improved economic outlook could also contribute to an upgrade of the ratings or a revision of the Outlooks of other Spanish banks. This may, for example, be the case for CaixaBank S.A. and Kutxabank S.A. whose 'BBB' Long-term IDRs are currently on Negative Outlook, provided Fitch concludes that the banks' stabilisation in asset quality trends or their earnings improvements are sustainable. Upside potential for other Spanish banks' VRs may be realised over the medium-term, as Spain's improved economic conditions feed through to the banks' credit risk profiles. In spite of the sovereign rating upgrade, many Spanish banks remain challenged to reduce a large stock of impaired assets, improve core banking earnings and loss-absorption capacity and/or address other bank-specific issues, potentially limiting their rating upside potential. Any rating impact on Spanish Covered Bonds and Multi Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias that could occur following the rating decision on the financial institutions listed above will be analysed and communicated accordingly. Contact: Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33-1-4429-9140 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.