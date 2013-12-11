(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings' stable outlook on the Brazilian bank's 2014 ratings reflects the agency's view that the challenges faced by the banks are captured in their current ratings. At the same time, Fitch sees a negative trend for the Banking Sector as the agency expects the continuation of a subdued domestic economic performance in 2014 to pressure the bank's margins and asset quality.

'In spite of this negative operating scenario, the majority of the Brazilian private sector banks have conservatively managed their credit growth and liquidity while public sector banks have continued their growth at a greater pace guided by the government's counter-cyclical policies.' says Robert Stoll, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group.

The six largest Brazilian banks which account for nearly 80% of the banking system's assets are expected to remain financially sound in 2014. The medium-sized and small banks are also expected to perform satisfactorily dealing with funding and concentration challenges of their business models in 2014. In spite of this, 2014 delinquency ratios are expected to remain at high levels for the system as a whole. Tighter underwriting in higher risk portfolios and the expected continuation of a shift in the credit mix of the large banks into lower risk segments should continue to bring some relief.

Public sector banks are more vulnerable to higher delinquency due to the significant loan growth over the past two years. Smaller banks with high concentrations in the lower end of the SME segment are also more vulnerable. The government's recent monetary policy of multiple increases in the benchmark interest rate, with the goal of bringing inflation under control, has had a mixed effect on the banks. While contributing to greater potential profitability, the higher rates may impact the ability of their borrowers to service their bank debts.

The new Basel III rules begin to be phased in slowly in 2014, establishing it as a year of preparation for its full implementation by 2019. Fitch expects that the impact of the new rules on Brazilian banks will be substantial from 2015 and on in terms of requiring capital increases, issuance of hybrids or subordinated debt, or a deleveraging to meet the new requirements.

For more information, see the special report titled '2014 Outlook: Brazilian Banks Ratings Stable, Sector Deals with Weaker Economic Environment' which is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.