June 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch is pleased to announce that its credit ratings have been incorporated into the Bloomberg Global Bond Index Family as of June 3, 2013.

Covering more than 20,000 bonds across 43 developed and emerging market currencies, the Bloomberg Global Bond Index Family provides independent and transparent benchmarks for the global fixed income markets.

Credit ratings data from Fitch's Corporate, Financial Institutions, Public Finance, Sovereign and Structured Finance groups is part of the criteria for Bloomberg Global Corporates (both Investment Grade and High Yield), Global Sovereigns and Securitized Bonds (U.S. MBS and European Covered) Indexes.

The Fitch data also feeds into specific rating level, customizable criteria that market participants can use to generate their own bespoke indexes. Full methodology documentation, including other ratings variables used in construction of the indexes, is available at:

'www.bloombergindexes.com/fixed-income/'

'Fitch is pleased to add our ratings to the strong franchise that Bloomberg has built in bond indexes,' said Mark Oline, Global Head of Business and Relationship Management, Fitch Ratings. 'The inclusion of Fitch's data in Bloomberg Indexes provides a more robust product for Bloomberg users and reflects the increased market demand for our ratings.'

Separately on March 25, 2014, the full suite of Fitch Ratings' credit ratings, research and commentary was made available to Bloomberg Professional service subscribers.

Bloomberg Indexes offers a fresh perspective on the traditional world of indexing. Global, independent and broadly available, Bloomberg Indexes meets the needs of investors and product issuers. The indexes offer an opportunity to access Bloomberg's world-class data, technology and broad distribution across our media and desktop properties.

Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary and research. Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global perspectives shaped by strong local market experience and deep credit market expertise. Fitch Solutions delivers credit market data, research, analytical tools and risk services, including the ratings, research and financial data of Fitch Ratings. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are each part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation.