(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not intend to rate the expected $400 million senior notes due 2044 to be issued by Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc. (Everest Re). Fitch announced on May 19, 2014 that it plans to withdraw the ratings of Everest Re and its subsidiaries on or about June 19, 2014 for business reasons. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and provided approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of Everest Re ratings as a courtesy to investors. Contact: Brad Istwan Director +1-312-368-3197 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.