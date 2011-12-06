Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by FITCH Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- J Kumar NFB WC limits Fitch A1(ind) 5000 Assigned Infraprojects Ltd (enhanced from INR3,000m) Jaisingh Wires Pvt FB WC limit Fitch A1(ind) 47 Affirmed Ltd Jaisingh Wires Pvt non FB Fac Fitch A1(ind) 85 Affirmed Ltd Polycab Cables Pvt FB WC limit Fitch 80 Affirmed Ltd A2+(ind) Polycab Cables Pvt non FB Fac Fitch 160 Affirmed Ltd A2+(ind) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indosolar Ltd LT Bk loan Fitch 1250 Withdrawn BBB-(exp)(ind) Indosolar Ltd LT Bk loans Fitch D(ind) 2750 downgraded from Fitch BBB-(ind) J Kumar long-TL Fitch A-(ind) 225 Assigned Infraprojects Ltd J Kumar FB WC Fac Fitch A-(ind) 2500 Assigned Infraprojects Ltd (enhanced from INR1,350m) Jalandhar Amritsar senior project Bk Fitch 1980 downgraded from Tollways Ltd loans BB-(ind) Fitch BB+(ind) Srs Modern Sales LT Bk loans Fitch 17.4 Affirmed (Srs Modern) Ltd BB-(ind) Srs Modern Sales FB WC limits Fitch 500 Affirmed (Srs Modern) Ltd BB-(ind) / Fitch A4+(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)