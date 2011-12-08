Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of December 6th & 7th , 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Kundan Rice Mills LOC Fitch A4+(ind) 430 Assigned
Ltd
Mittal Hospital Ltd non-FBL Fitch A4+(ind) 10.33 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Hpl Electric & Long-TL Fitch BBB+(ind 366.8 Affirmed
Power Pvt Ltd
Hpl Electric & FB WC limits Fitch 2300 Affirmed
Power Pvt Ltd BBB+(ind) /
Fitch A2(ind)
(enhanced from INR1,800m)
Hpl Electric & NFB WC limits Fitch 2950 Affirmed
Power Pvt Ltd BBB+(ind) /
Fitch A2(ind)
(enhanced from INR2,090m)
Kundan Rice Mills CC facility Fitch BB(ind) 100 Assigned
Ltd
Mittal Hospital Ltd TL Fitch BB(ind) 185.45 Affirmed
Mittal Hospital Ltd CC limits Fitch BB(ind) 17.5 Affirmed
Strides Arcolab Ltd LT Fitch BBB-(ind) Affirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
