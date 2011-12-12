Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Parsvnath short-TL Fitch A4(ind)nm 2000 Withdrawn
Developers Ltd
Unitech Ltd ST debt programmes Fitch A4(ind)nm 5000 Withdrawn
Unitech Ltd ST debt programmes Fitch A4(ind)nm 6000 Withdrawn
Unitech Ltd ST Bk loan programme Fitch A4(ind)nm 1000 Withdrawn
Unitech Ltd NFB Bk limits Fitch A4(ind)nm 3000 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fouress FB WC limits Fitch BBB+(ind) 110 Affirmed
Engineering (I) Ltd
Fouress long-TL Fitch BBB+(ind) 9.9 Affirmed
Engineering (I) Ltd
Fouress treasury limits Fitch 8.4 Affirmed
Engineering (I) Ltd BBB+(ind)/
Fitch A2(ind)
Fouress non-FBL Fitch 580 Affirmed
Engineering (I) Ltd BBB+(ind)/
Fitch A2(ind)
Motherson Auto Ltd TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 766.7 Affirmed
(reduced from INR800m)
Parsvnath long-TL Fitch B-(ind)nm 2000 Withdrawn
Developers Ltd
Parsvnath long-TL Fitch B-(ind)nm 9000 Withdrawn
Developers Ltd
Supreme Build Cap long-TL Fitch BB(ind) 540.6 Withdrawn
Ltd
Unitech Ltd LT debt programmes Fitch B-(ind)nm 5000 Withdrawn
Unitech Ltd LT debt programmes Fitch B-(ind)nm 20000 Withdrawn
Unitech Ltd LT debt programmes Fitch B-(ind)nm 19000 Withdrawn
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
