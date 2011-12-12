Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Parsvnath short-TL Fitch A4(ind)nm 2000 Withdrawn Developers Ltd Unitech Ltd ST debt programmes Fitch A4(ind)nm 5000 Withdrawn Unitech Ltd ST debt programmes Fitch A4(ind)nm 6000 Withdrawn Unitech Ltd ST Bk loan programme Fitch A4(ind)nm 1000 Withdrawn Unitech Ltd NFB Bk limits Fitch A4(ind)nm 3000 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fouress FB WC limits Fitch BBB+(ind) 110 Affirmed Engineering (I) Ltd Fouress long-TL Fitch BBB+(ind) 9.9 Affirmed Engineering (I) Ltd Fouress treasury limits Fitch 8.4 Affirmed Engineering (I) Ltd BBB+(ind)/ Fitch A2(ind) Fouress non-FBL Fitch 580 Affirmed Engineering (I) Ltd BBB+(ind)/ Fitch A2(ind) Motherson Auto Ltd TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 766.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR800m) Parsvnath long-TL Fitch B-(ind)nm 2000 Withdrawn Developers Ltd Parsvnath long-TL Fitch B-(ind)nm 9000 Withdrawn Developers Ltd Supreme Build Cap long-TL Fitch BB(ind) 540.6 Withdrawn Ltd Unitech Ltd LT debt programmes Fitch B-(ind)nm 5000 Withdrawn Unitech Ltd LT debt programmes Fitch B-(ind)nm 20000 Withdrawn Unitech Ltd LT debt programmes Fitch B-(ind)nm 19000 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)