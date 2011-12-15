Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Surina Impex Pvt. FB limits Fitch A4(ind) 95 Assigned Ltd. Surina Impex Pvt. non-FBL Fitch A4(ind) 360.5 Assigned Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Oil NCD programme Fitch AAA(ind) 20000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Mahindra & purchaser payouts Fitch AA+(SO) 3586.4 Assigned Mahindra Financial (ind)(exp) Services Ltd Da Dec 2011 National Trust LT Bk loan Fitch BBB-(ind 1550 Affirmed Housing Finance Ltd Ses Technologies LT Bk loans Fitch 378 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(ind) nm Ses Technologies FB WC limits Fitch 680 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(ind) nm Ses Technologies NFB WC limits Fitch 800 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(ind) nm Small Business Series A PTC Fitch AAA(SO) 1157.7 Assigned Trust II 2012 (ind)(exp) Small Business second loss credit Fitch BBB(SO) 78.1 Assigned Trust II 2012 facility of credit (ind)(exp) enhancement Surina Impex Pvt. FB limits Fitch B(ind) 220 Assigned Ltd. Welcome CC facility Fitch BB-(ind) 80 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)