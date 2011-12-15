Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Surina Impex Pvt. FB limits Fitch A4(ind) 95 Assigned
Ltd.
Surina Impex Pvt. non-FBL Fitch A4(ind) 360.5 Assigned
Ltd.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indian Oil NCD programme Fitch AAA(ind) 20000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Mahindra & purchaser payouts Fitch AA+(SO) 3586.4 Assigned
Mahindra Financial (ind)(exp)
Services Ltd Da Dec 2011
National Trust LT Bk loan Fitch BBB-(ind 1550 Affirmed
Housing Finance
Ltd
Ses Technologies LT Bk loans Fitch 378 Withdrawn
Ltd BBB-(ind) nm
Ses Technologies FB WC limits Fitch 680 Withdrawn
Ltd BBB-(ind) nm
Ses Technologies NFB WC limits Fitch 800 Withdrawn
Ltd BBB-(ind) nm
Small Business Series A PTC Fitch AAA(SO) 1157.7 Assigned
Trust II 2012 (ind)(exp)
Small Business second loss credit Fitch BBB(SO) 78.1 Assigned
Trust II 2012 facility of credit (ind)(exp)
enhancement
Surina Impex Pvt. FB limits Fitch B(ind) 220 Assigned
Ltd.
Welcome CC facility Fitch BB-(ind) 80 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)