Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grama Vidiyal NCD Fitch A3+(ind) Downgraded from Microfinance Ltd A2+(ind) Uflex Ltd NFB WC Bk limits Fitch A2(ind) 3150 Affirmed (enhanced from INR1,000m) Uflex Ltd LOC limits for Fitch A2(ind) 675 Affirmed capital gooptionally convertible debentures Uflex Ltd ST Bk loans Fitch A2(ind) 1000 Affirmed (unsecured) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hpl Electric & Long-TL Fitch BBB+(ind 366.8 Assigned Power Hpl Electric & NFB WC Fac Fitch 3320 Assigned Power BBB+(ind)/ Fitch A2(ind) Hpl Electric & Fund based WC Fac Fitch 2300 Assigned Power BBB+(ind)/ Fitch A2(ind) Indotech TL Fitch BBB(ind) 10 Downgraded Transformers Ltd from Fitch A-(ind) Indotech FB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) 525 Downgraded from Transformers Ltd Fitch / Fitch A-(ind)/Fitch A3+(ind) A1(ind) (enhanced from INR110m) Indotech Non fund based Bk Fac Fitch BBB(ind) 791.5 Downgraded from Transformers Ltd Fitch /Fitch A-(ind)/Fitch A3+(ind) A1(ind) (reduced from INR1.07bn) Lifelong India Ltd LT debt Fitch BBB(ind) 263.7 Affirmed Lifelong India Ltd FB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) 112 Affirmed /Fitch A2(ind) Lifelong India Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) 17 Affirmed /Fitch A2(ind) Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans Fitch BBB(ind) 8849.2 Affirmed (enhanced from INR7,500m) Uflex Ltd FB WC Bk limits Fitch BBB(ind) 2500 Affirmed /Fitch A2(ind) (enhanced from INR2,100m) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)