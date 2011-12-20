Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of December 16 & 19, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashika Commercial non-FB limits Fitch A4(ind) 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Axiom Cordages Ltd non-FB Fac Fitch A1(ind) 250 Affirmed Greaves Cotton Ltd non-FBL Fitch A1+(ind) 2200 Affirmed Greaves Cotton Ltd CP Fitch A1+(ind) 500 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashika Commercial long-TL Fitch B(ind) 159.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ashika Commercial FB limits Fitch B(ind) 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Axiom Cordages Ltd long-TL Fitch A-(ind) 121.3 Affirmed Axiom Cordages Ltd CC limit Fitch A-(ind) 200 Affirmed Bharat Heavy NFB WC limits Fitch AAA(ind) 37600 Affirmed Electricals Ltd /Fitch A1+(ind) Bharat Heavy FB WC limits Fitch AAA(ind) 12500 Affirmed Electricals Ltd Duet India Hotels TL Fitch B+(ind) 462.5 Assigned (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Duet India Hotels CC facility Fitch B+(ind) 15 Assigned (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Duet India Hotels BG Fitch B+(ind) 10 Assigned (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Greaves Cotton Ltd FBL Fitch AA(ind) 650 Upgraded From'Fitch AA-(ind)' Il&Fs Financial lower Tier 2 Fitch AAA(ind) 200 Assigned Services subordinated debt Lifelong Meditech LT debt Fitch BBB(SO)(ind) 50 Assigned Ltd Lifelong Meditech FB WC limits Fitch BBB 146 Assigned Ltd (SO)(ind)/ Fitch A2(SO)(ind) Lifelong Meditech NFB WC limits Fitch BBB 440 Assigned Ltd (SO)(ind) / Fitch A2(SO)(ind) Lizer Cylinders LT debt Fitch B(ind) 126.5 Assigned Ltd Lizer Cylinders FB WC Fac Fitch B(ind)/ 110 Assigned Ltd Fitch A4(ind) Lizer Cylinders NFB WC Fac Fitch B(ind)/ 260 Assigned Ltd Fitch A4(ind) Maximum Synthetic FB WC limit Fitch B+(ind) 115 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maximum Synthetic long-TL Fitch B+(ind) 28.84 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pawa International TL Fitch B- 175 Migrated Pvt Ltd (ind)nm From Fitch B-(ind) Pawa International FB WC limits Fitch B-(ind) 150 Migrated Pvt Ltd nm/Fitch A4 From Fitch (ind)nm B-(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)