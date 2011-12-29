Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Sri non-FB Fac Fitch D(ind) 102.5 Downgraded From Fitch Venkatesa Paper A4(ind) Balkrishna non-FBL Fitch A3(ind) 10 Affirmed Synthetics Ltd Epoch Electronica Non-FBL Fitch A4(ind) 30 Assigned Ltd Polycab Wires Pvt NFB WC Fac Fitch A1(ind) 21000 Assigned Ltd Shree Sant Kripa non-FBL Fitch A3(ind) 3750 Assigned Appliances Pvt Ltd Wearit Global Ltd FB Fac for packing Fitch A4(ind) 250 Affirmed credits Wearit Global Ltd non-FB Fac Fitch A4(ind) 50 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Sri TL Fitch D(ind) 18.6 Downgraded From Fitch Venkatesa Paper B+(ind) Mills Ltd Amaravathi Sri fund based WC Fac Fitch D(ind) 57.5 Downgraded From Fitch Venkatesa Paper B+(ind)/ Mills Ltd Fitch A4(ind) Balkrishna CC limit Fitch BBB- 10 Affirmed Synthetics Ltd (ind)/Fitch A3 (ind) Balkrishna TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 96.5 Affirmed Synthetics Ltd Berar Finance Ltd Bk loans Fitch BB+ Migrated From (ind)nm Fitch BB(ind) Epoch Electronica FB limits Fitch B+(ind) 45 Assigned Ltd Indo Farm LT Bk loans Fitch BBB(ind) 154 Affirmed Equipment Ltd Indo Farm FB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) 550 Affirmed Equipment Ltd /Fitch A3+(ind) Indo Farm NFB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) 40 Affirmed Equipment Ltd /Fitch A3+(ind) Irb Infrastructure TL Fitch A- (ind) 6500 Assigned Developers Ltd /Fitch A1(ind) Irb Infrastructure Non-FBL Fitch A- (ind) 7000 Assigned Developers Ltd /Fitch A1(ind) Irb Infrastructure FB limits Fitch A-(ind) 1700 Assigned Developers Ltd Polycab Wires Pvt TL Fitch A(ind) 800 Assigned Ltd Polycab Wires Pvt FB limits Fitch A(ind)/ 7.95 Assigned Ltd Fitch A1 (ind) Shree Sant Kripa FB limits Fitch BBB-(ind) 2330 Assigned Appliances Pvt Ltd Wearit Global Ltd TL Fitch B-(ind) 420 Affirmed Wearit Global Ltd CC limits Fitch B-(ind) 140 Affirmed West Bengal Series 2007-08 bonds Fitch Affirmed Infrastructure A-(SO)(ind) Development Corporation Ltd'S (Wbidfc) West Bengal Series 2004-05 bonds Fitch Affirmed Infrastructure A-(SO)(ind) Development Corporation Ltd'S (Wbidfc) West Bengal Series 2005-06 bonds Fitch Affirmed Infrastructure A-(SO)(ind) Development Corporation Ltd'S (Wbidfc) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)