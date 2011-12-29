UPDATE 2-China issues third set of fuel export quotas under processing scheme -traders
* China issues fuel quotas under tolling and general trade terms
Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Sri non-FB Fac Fitch D(ind) 102.5 Downgraded From Fitch Venkatesa Paper A4(ind) Balkrishna non-FBL Fitch A3(ind) 10 Affirmed Synthetics Ltd Epoch Electronica Non-FBL Fitch A4(ind) 30 Assigned Ltd Polycab Wires Pvt NFB WC Fac Fitch A1(ind) 21000 Assigned Ltd Shree Sant Kripa non-FBL Fitch A3(ind) 3750 Assigned Appliances Pvt Ltd Wearit Global Ltd FB Fac for packing Fitch A4(ind) 250 Affirmed credits Wearit Global Ltd non-FB Fac Fitch A4(ind) 50 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Sri TL Fitch D(ind) 18.6 Downgraded From Fitch Venkatesa Paper B+(ind) Mills Ltd Amaravathi Sri fund based WC Fac Fitch D(ind) 57.5 Downgraded From Fitch Venkatesa Paper B+(ind)/ Mills Ltd Fitch A4(ind) Balkrishna CC limit Fitch BBB- 10 Affirmed Synthetics Ltd (ind)/Fitch A3 (ind) Balkrishna TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 96.5 Affirmed Synthetics Ltd Berar Finance Ltd Bk loans Fitch BB+ Migrated From (ind)nm Fitch BB(ind) Epoch Electronica FB limits Fitch B+(ind) 45 Assigned Ltd Indo Farm LT Bk loans Fitch BBB(ind) 154 Affirmed Equipment Ltd Indo Farm FB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) 550 Affirmed Equipment Ltd /Fitch A3+(ind) Indo Farm NFB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) 40 Affirmed Equipment Ltd /Fitch A3+(ind) Irb Infrastructure TL Fitch A- (ind) 6500 Assigned Developers Ltd /Fitch A1(ind) Irb Infrastructure Non-FBL Fitch A- (ind) 7000 Assigned Developers Ltd /Fitch A1(ind) Irb Infrastructure FB limits Fitch A-(ind) 1700 Assigned Developers Ltd Polycab Wires Pvt TL Fitch A(ind) 800 Assigned Ltd Polycab Wires Pvt FB limits Fitch A(ind)/ 7.95 Assigned Ltd Fitch A1 (ind) Shree Sant Kripa FB limits Fitch BBB-(ind) 2330 Assigned Appliances Pvt Ltd Wearit Global Ltd TL Fitch B-(ind) 420 Affirmed Wearit Global Ltd CC limits Fitch B-(ind) 140 Affirmed West Bengal Series 2007-08 bonds Fitch Affirmed Infrastructure A-(SO)(ind) Development Corporation Ltd'S (Wbidfc) West Bengal Series 2004-05 bonds Fitch Affirmed Infrastructure A-(SO)(ind) Development Corporation Ltd'S (Wbidfc) West Bengal Series 2005-06 bonds Fitch Affirmed Infrastructure A-(SO)(ind) Development Corporation Ltd'S (Wbidfc) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
SEOUL, June 13 South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday nominated a veteran government official with long experience in handling ties with North Korea as his new minister in charge of handling tricky relations with the unpredictable neighbour.