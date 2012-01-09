Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fateh Chand NFB Bk limits Fitch 105 Migrated from Charitable Trust A4+(ind)nm Fitch A4+(ind) Shri Bajrang Non-FBL Fitch 95 Migrated from Metallics & Power A2+(ind)nm Fitch Ltd A2+(ind) Shri Bajrang Power Non-FBL Fitch 108 Migrated from & Ispat Ltd A2+(ind)nm Fitch A2+(ind) Shri Bajrang Power CP/ST debt programme Fitch 500 Migrated from & Ispat Ltd A2+(ind)nm Fitch A2+(ind) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fateh Chand TL limits Fitch 351.8 Migrated from Charitable Trust BB+(ind)nm Fitch BB+(ind) Icici Mar 10 Purchaser payouts Fitch 540.3 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Novo Ix Trust Second loss credit Fitch 362.7 Upgraded from facility A(SO)(ind) Fitch BBB(SO) (ind) Novo Ix Trust Liquidity facility Fitch 56.7 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Om Shiv Estates LT Bk loans Fitch B(ind)nm 183 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sagar Steels FB limits Fitch BB-(ind) 150 Assigned Shri Bajrang LT loans Fitch 489.9 Migrated from Metallics & Power BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+ Ltd (ind) Shri Bajrang FB limits Fitch 900 Migrated from Metallics & Power BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+ Ltd (ind) Shri Bajrang Power Long-TL Fitch 3002.5 Migrated from & Ispat Ltd BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+(ind) Shri Bajrang Power FB limits Fitch 530 Migrated from & Ispat Ltd BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)