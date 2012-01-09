Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fateh Chand NFB Bk limits Fitch 105 Migrated from
Charitable Trust A4+(ind)nm Fitch
A4+(ind)
Shri Bajrang Non-FBL Fitch 95 Migrated from
Metallics & Power A2+(ind)nm Fitch
Ltd A2+(ind)
Shri Bajrang Power Non-FBL Fitch 108 Migrated from
& Ispat Ltd A2+(ind)nm Fitch
A2+(ind)
Shri Bajrang Power CP/ST debt programme Fitch 500 Migrated from
& Ispat Ltd A2+(ind)nm Fitch
A2+(ind)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fateh Chand TL limits Fitch 351.8 Migrated from
Charitable Trust BB+(ind)nm Fitch
BB+(ind)
Icici Mar 10 Purchaser payouts Fitch 540.3 Affirmed
AAA(SO)(ind)
Novo Ix Trust Second loss credit Fitch 362.7 Upgraded from
facility A(SO)(ind) Fitch BBB(SO)
(ind)
Novo Ix Trust Liquidity facility Fitch 56.7 Affirmed
AAA(SO)(ind)
Om Shiv Estates LT Bk loans Fitch B(ind)nm 183 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sagar Steels FB limits Fitch BB-(ind) 150 Assigned
Shri Bajrang LT loans Fitch 489.9 Migrated from
Metallics & Power BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+
Ltd (ind)
Shri Bajrang FB limits Fitch 900 Migrated from
Metallics & Power BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+
Ltd (ind)
Shri Bajrang Power Long-TL Fitch 3002.5 Migrated from
& Ispat Ltd BBB+(ind)nm Fitch
BBB+(ind)
Shri Bajrang Power FB limits Fitch 530 Migrated from
& Ispat Ltd BBB+(ind)nm Fitch
BBB+(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
