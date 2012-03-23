Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for
local debt instruments as of March 22, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd Non-FBL: Fitch A1(ind) 4300 Affirmed
Om Anand Exports FB Bk limits Fitch A4(ind) 170 Assigned
Raj Rayon Ltd Non-FB limits: Fitch A4+(ind)nm 320 Migrated
from
Fitch
A4+(ind)
Sripathi Paper And Boards Ltd NFB WC limits: Fitch A3+(ind) 413 Affirmed
Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd Non FB limit Fitch A4(ind) 47.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Wanbury Ltd LT Bk loans Fitch D(ind)nm 2852 Migrated
from
Fitch D(ind)
Wanbury Ltd FB CC limits Fitch D(ind)nm 410 Migrated
from
Fitch D(ind)
Wanbury Ltd FB limits: Fitch D(ind)nm 140 Migrated
from
Fitch D(ind)
Wanbury Ltd Non-FBL: Fitch D(ind)nm 302 Migrated
from
Fitch D(ind)
Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Senior project loans Fitch B-(ind) 680 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) WC facility Fitch B-(ind) 25 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd TL Fitch A-(ind) 5200 Affirmed
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd FB CC limits: Fitch 5500 Affirmed
A-(ind)/
Fitch
A1(ind)
Raj Rayon Ltd TL Fitch BB+(ind)nm 695.1 Migrated
from
Fitch
BB+(ind)
Raj Rayon Ltd FBL Fitch BB+(ind)nm 500 Migrated
from
Fitch
BB+(ind)
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Fitch A+(ind). 500 Assigned
Sripathi Paper And Boards Ltd TL Fitch BBB(ind) 617.4 Affirmed
Sripathi Paper And Boards Ltd FB WC limits: Fitch 810 Affirmed
BBB(ind)/
Fitch
A3+(ind)
SCUF DA Mar 2012-02 Purchaser payouts: Fitch 1000 Assigned
AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)
Stfcl Cv Trust 2012 Second loss credit BBB(SO) 108.9 Assigned
facility (ind)(exp)
Stfcl Cv Trust 2012 Series A PTC BBB-sf(exp) 1319.8 Assigned
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 01 Purchaser payouts Fitch 987.1 Assigned
AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 01 Second loss credit Fitch 87.8 Assigned
facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Purchaser payouts: Fitch 1358.8 Assigned
AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Second loss credit Fitch 122.3 Assigned
facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 Purchaser payouts: Fitch 1037 Assigned
AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 Second loss credit Fitch 93.4 Assigned
facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)
Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC Fitch C(ind) 50 Assigned
Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Series A PTC BBB-sf(exp) 1750.8 Assigned
Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Second loss credit Fitch 144.4 Assigned
facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm - Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
