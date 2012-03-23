Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd Non-FBL: Fitch A1(ind) 4300 Affirmed Om Anand Exports FB Bk limits Fitch A4(ind) 170 Assigned Raj Rayon Ltd Non-FB limits: Fitch A4+(ind)nm 320 Migrated from Fitch A4+(ind) Sripathi Paper And Boards Ltd NFB WC limits: Fitch A3+(ind) 413 Affirmed Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd Non FB limit Fitch A4(ind) 47.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Wanbury Ltd LT Bk loans Fitch D(ind)nm 2852 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Wanbury Ltd FB CC limits Fitch D(ind)nm 410 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Wanbury Ltd FB limits: Fitch D(ind)nm 140 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Wanbury Ltd Non-FBL: Fitch D(ind)nm 302 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Senior project loans Fitch B-(ind) 680 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) WC facility Fitch B-(ind) 25 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Nectar Lifesciences Ltd TL Fitch A-(ind) 5200 Affirmed Nectar Lifesciences Ltd FB CC limits: Fitch 5500 Affirmed A-(ind)/ Fitch A1(ind) Raj Rayon Ltd TL Fitch BB+(ind)nm 695.1 Migrated from Fitch BB+(ind) Raj Rayon Ltd FBL Fitch BB+(ind)nm 500 Migrated from Fitch BB+(ind) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Fitch A+(ind). 500 Assigned Sripathi Paper And Boards Ltd TL Fitch BBB(ind) 617.4 Affirmed Sripathi Paper And Boards Ltd FB WC limits: Fitch 810 Affirmed BBB(ind)/ Fitch A3+(ind) SCUF DA Mar 2012-02 Purchaser payouts: Fitch 1000 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind)(exp) Stfcl Cv Trust 2012 Second loss credit BBB(SO) 108.9 Assigned facility (ind)(exp) Stfcl Cv Trust 2012 Series A PTC BBB-sf(exp) 1319.8 Assigned Stfcl Da March 2012 - 01 Purchaser payouts Fitch 987.1 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind)(exp) Stfcl Da March 2012 - 01 Second loss credit Fitch 87.8 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp) Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Purchaser payouts: Fitch 1358.8 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind)(exp) Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Second loss credit Fitch 122.3 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp) Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 Purchaser payouts: Fitch 1037 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind)(exp) Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 Second loss credit Fitch 93.4 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp) Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC Fitch C(ind) 50 Assigned Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Series A PTC BBB-sf(exp) 1750.8 Assigned Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Second loss credit Fitch 144.4 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm - Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)