Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by FITCH Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of March 28 & 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ----------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technology Ltd Non-FB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 900 Assigned Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac Fitch A4+(ind) 70 Assigned Oais Auto Finance Services ST Bk loan Fitch A1+(ind) 250 Upgraded from Ltd Fitch A1(ind) Sew Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans Fitch A1+(ind) 1500 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt Fitch A1+(ind) 3700 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technology Ltd FB WC Fitch BB(ind) 160 Assigned Ananth Technology Ltd long-TL Fitch BB(ind) 428.98 Assigned Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd TL Fitch BB-(ind) 100 Assigned Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd fund based WC Fac Fitch 120 Assigned BB-(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Oais Auto Finance Services LT Bk loan Fitch A+(ind 4200 Upgraded from Ltd Fitch A-(ind) Sadhu Forging Ltd TL Fitch BBB(ind)nm 57.71 Migrated from Fitch BBB(ind) Sadhu Forging Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 500 Migrated from BBB(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch BBB(ind) A3+(ind)nm /FitcA3+(ind) Sadhu Forging Ltd non FB WC limits Fitch 65 Migrated from BBB(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A3+(ind)nm BBB(ind)/Fitch A3+(ind) Sew Infrastructure Ltd CC limits Fitch A+(ind 4220 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL Fitch A+(ind) 85000 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd NCDs Fitch A+(ind) 500 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL Fitch 22460 Assigned A+(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind) Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt. TL Fitch BB-(ind). 90.6 Assigned Ltd. Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt. FB limits Fitch BB-(ind). 150 Assigned Ltd. Tvs Srichakra Ltds TL Fitch A-(ind) 727.8 Affirmed (enhanced from INR474m Tvs Srichakra Ltds NFB Bk limits Fitch A-(ind)/ 620 Affirmed Fitch A2+(ind) (enhanced from INR370m Tvs Srichakra Ltds CC limits Fitch A-(ind)/ 3260 Affirmed Fitch A2+(ind ) (enhanced from INR1,230m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)