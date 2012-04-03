Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ivrcl Ltd CP programme Fitch A1(ind) 7500 Downgraded From Fitch A1+(ind) Ivrcl Ltd Consortium non-FBL Fitch A1(ind) 52000 Downgraded from Fitch A1+(ind) Ivrcl Ltd Non-FBL Fitch A1(ind) 11060 Downgraded from Fitch A1+(ind) Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd CP programme Fitch A1+(ind) 2000 Affirmed Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd Non-FBL Fitch A1+(ind) 17500 Affirmed Stork Ferro And Mineral Non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 600 Downgradedfrom Industries Pvt. Ltd Fitch A4(ind) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkor Petroo Ltd TL facility Fitch 1500 Assigned A+(SO)(ind) Capital Power Infrastructure FB WC limits Fitch 3500 Affirmed Ltd BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Capital Power Infrastructure Non-FB WC limits Fitch 6000 Affirmed Ltd BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd TL Fitch A(SO)(ind) 3929 Assigned Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 600 Assigned A(SO)(ind)/Fitch A1(SO)(ind) Ivrcl Assets And Holdings Ltd (NCD) programme Fitch A+(SO)(ind) 2500 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd Consortium FB limits Fitch A+(ind) 10000 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific FB Fitch A+(ind) 6200 Affirmed limits Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme Fitch A+(ind) 3200 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd Long-TL Fitch A+(ind) 1340 Affirmed National Highways Authority Tax-free bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 100000 Affirmed Of India National Highways Authority LT bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 16300 Withdrawn Of India National Highways Authority LT bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 11536.3 Affirmed Of India National Highways Authority LT bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 21601.1 Affirmed Of India National Highways Authority LT bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 25000 Affirmed Of India National Highways Authority LT bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 30000 Assigned Of India Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fitch A+(ind) 6871 Affirmed Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch 14000 Affirmed A+(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind Stork Ferro And Mineral Long-TL Fitch D(ind 2214 Downgraded from Industries Pvt. Ltd Fitch C(ind) Stork Ferro And Mineral FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 1600 Downgraded from Industries Pvt. Ltd Fitch C(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)