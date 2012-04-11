Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Glycols Ltd Non-FBL Fitch A2(ind) 7750 Affirmed Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd Non FB WC limits Fitch A3(ind) 4350 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Powertronics Fund based WC Fitch 750 Assigned facility A(ind)/Fitch A1(ind ) Balaji Powertronics NFB WC facility Fitch 250 Assigned A(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Purchaser payouts Fitch 5067.2 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Second loss credit Fitch 280.9 Affirmed facility BBB(SO)(ind) Hdfc Da December 2010 - Ii Purchaser payouts Fitch 1040.7 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Hdfc Da December 2010 - Ii Second loss credit Fitch 59.2 Affirmed facility BBB(SO)(ind) Hdfc Da December 2010 - Iii Purchaser payouts Fitch 1012.9 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Hdfc Da December 2010 - Iii Second loss credit Fitch 57.7 Affirmed facility BBB(SO)(ind) Himachal Power Products FB WC limits Fitch 250 Assigned BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) Himachal Power Products Non-FB WC limits Fitch 110 Assigned BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) India Glycols Ltd Long-TL Fitch BBB+(ind) 6323.2 Affirmed (increased from INR6,018.9m) India Glycols Ltd FB limits Fitch 4050 Affirmed BBB+(ind)/Fitch A2(ind) Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd TL Fitch BBB-(ind ) 120 Assigned Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 2400 Affirmed BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) (increased from INR1,100m) Ritzy International Pvt. Non-FB WC limit Fitch 430 Assigned Ltd. B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Ritzy International Pvt. FB WC limit Fitch 50 Assigned Ltd. B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Scuf-Uco Da Dec 2011 Purchaser payouts Fitch 1150 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Shivalik Industries FB WC limits Fitch 250 Assigned BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) Shivalik Industries Non-FB WC limits Fitch 105 Assigned BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)