Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcs Trading And Services Pvt Non FB WC loans Fitch A4+(ind) 47.5 Assigned Ltd Emc Ltd Non FB limit Fitch A2+(ind) 16591 Affirmed Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit Fitch A4+(ind) 100 Assigned R. K. Infra Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind)nm 655 Migrated from Fitch A4+(ind) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dattatreya Textiles Ltd TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 41.3 Affirmed Dattatreya Textiles Ltd FB Fac Fitch 95 Affirmed BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) Dattatreya Textiles Ltd Non FB Fac Fitch 37.5 Affirmed BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) Dcs Trading And Services Pvt FB WC loans Fitch 45 Assigned Ltd BB-(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Emc Ltd TL Fitch A-(ind) 690 Assigned Emc Ltd FB limit Fitch A-(ind) 1250 Upgraded from Fitch BBB+ (ind) Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fitch BB-(ind) 30.9 Affirmed Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fitch BB-(ind) 65 Assigned Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limit Fitch 150 Affirmed BB-(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) (increased from INR100m) First Blue Home Finance Ltd Debt issuance Fitch AA-(ind) 2250 Affirmed programme First Blue Home Finance Ltd Bk loans Fitch AA-(ind) 2830 Affirmed R. K. Infra Corp Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 205 Migrated from BB(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB+(ind)/ Fitch A4+(ind) Scuf Da Mar 2011- 01 Purchaser payouts Fitch 2793.1 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Sundaram Textiles Ltd TL Fitch BBB-(ind ) 119 Affirmed Sundaram Textiles Ltd FFB Fac Fitch 110 Affirmed BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) Sundaram Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac Fitch 50 Affirmed BBB-(ind)/Fitch A3(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)