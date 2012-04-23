Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ivrcl Ltd CP programme Fitch A1(ind) 7500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amorphos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 63.1 Migrated from B+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4(ind)nm B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Amorphos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch 18 Migrated from B+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4(ind)nm B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Indian Oil Corporation Ltds NCD (NCD) programme Fitch AAA(ind) 20000 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd consortium FB limits Fitch A+(ind) 10000 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd project-specific FB Fitch A+(ind) 7500 Assigned limits Ivrcl Ltd long-TL Fitch A+(ind) 30000 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme Fitch A+(ind) 3200 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd consortium non-FBL Fitch 52000 Assigned A+(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Ivrcl Ltd non-FBL Fitch 11060 Assigned A+(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Sefpl Da March 12 - Iii purchaser payouts Fitch 998.8 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd TL Fitch B(ind)nm 420.2 Withdrawn Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 320 Withdrawn B(ind)nm/Fitch A4(ind)nm Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch 720.3 Withdrawn B(ind)nm/Fitch A4(ind)nm Srei - Direct Assignment - purchaser payouts Fitch 3999.4 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Srei - Direct Assignment - second loss credit Fitch 323.9 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind) Srei - Direct Assignment - purchaser payouts Fitch 5682.7 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)