Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ivrcl Ltd CP programme Fitch A1(ind) 7500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amorphos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 63.1 Migrated from B+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4(ind)nm B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Amorphos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch 18 Migrated from B+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4(ind)nm B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Indian Oil Corporation Ltds NCD (NCD) programme Fitch AAA(ind) 20000 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd consortium FB limits Fitch A+(ind) 10000 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd project-specific FB Fitch A+(ind) 7500 Assigned limits Ivrcl Ltd long-TL Fitch A+(ind) 30000 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme Fitch A+(ind) 3200 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd consortium non-FBL Fitch 52000 Assigned A+(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Ivrcl Ltd non-FBL Fitch 11060 Assigned A+(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Sefpl Da March 12 - Iii purchaser payouts Fitch 998.8 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd TL Fitch B(ind)nm 420.2 Withdrawn Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 320 Withdrawn B(ind)nm/Fitch A4(ind)nm Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch 720.3 Withdrawn B(ind)nm/Fitch A4(ind)nm Srei - Direct Assignment - purchaser payouts Fitch 3999.4 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Srei - Direct Assignment - second loss credit Fitch 323.9 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind) Srei - Direct Assignment - purchaser payouts Fitch 5682.7 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.