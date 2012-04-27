Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of 24,25 and 26 April 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Central Transport Ltd Non-FB WC limits Fitch A2(ind) 70 Affirmed Avani Vanijya Pvt Ltd FB Fac Fitch A4(ind) 110 Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. ST rating Fitch A1+(ind) 2500 Affirmed Ltd Liberty Oil Mills Ltd Non-FB limits Fitch A2(ind) 476.5 Upgraded from Fitch A3(ind) Martin Burn Information FB limit Fitch A4(ind 10 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits Fitch A3(ind) 19.7 Downgraded from Fitch A2(ind) Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits Fitch A4(ind) 0.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Central Transport Ltd LT Bk loan Fitch BBB+(ind) 145.43 Affirmed (increased from INR140m) Arya Central Transport Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 550 Affirmed BBB+(ind)/Fitch A2(ind) Bansal Coal Udyog Pvt Ltd TL facility Fitch B(ind) 220 Assigned Liberty Oil Mills Ltd FB limits Fitch 1786 Upgraded from BBB(ind)/Fitch Fitch A2(ind) BBB-(ind)/ Fitch A3(ind) Martin Burn Information TL Fitch B+(ind) 547.9 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch BBB-(ind) 150 Downgraded from Fitch BBB(ind) Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 75.9 Downgraded from Fitch BBB(ind) Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch B+(ind) 75.6 Assigned S. M. Apparels Pvt Ltd TL Fitch D(ind) 183.4 Assigned S. M. Apparels Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 172.5 Assigned S. M. Apparels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 40 Assigned Stfcl Da January 2012-01 Purchaser payouts Fitch 2269.1 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Stfcl Da January 2012-01 Second loss credit Fitch 213.3 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind) Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Short-TL facility Fitch A-(ind)/ 5000 Assigned Fitch A2+(ind Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Non-FB Fac Fitch 5000 Assigned A-(ind)/Fitch A2+(ind) Vedanta Aluminium Ltd FB WC Fac Fitch AA(SO) 2000 Assigned (ind) Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Project finance Fac Fitch AA(SO) 161500 Assigned (ind) Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Non-FB WC Fac Fitch 8000 Assigned AA(SO)(ind) / Fitch A1+(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)