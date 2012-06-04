Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Bank ST CDs Fitch A1+ (ind) 140000 Affirmed Indian Bank Support Rating Floor 3 Affirmed Indian Bank Viability Rating F3 Affirmed Rites Ltd non-FB WC Fac Fitch A1+ (ind) 750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Wines Merchants Pvt FB limits Fitch BBB(ind) 200 Assigned Ltd Bhatia Wines Merchants Pvt TL Fitch BBB(ind) 239.4 Assigned Ltd Golden Prince Wines India FB limits Fitch BBB(ind) 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian Bank Support Rating BB+ Affirmed Indian Bank ST IDR bbb- Affirmed Indian Bank LT Foreign Currency BBB- Affirmed Issuer Default Rating Indian Bank lower tier 2 debt Fitch AA+ (ind) 3000 Affirmed Indian Infrastructure second loss credit Fitch AAA(SO) 170.3 Upgraded from Equipment Receivables Trust facility (ind) Fitch A(SO)(ind) July 2010'S Indian Infrastructure Series A1 PTCs Fitch AAA(SO) 432.9 Affirmed Equipment Receivables Trust (ind) July 2010'S Jsv Motors And Construction LT debt Fitch B(ind) 20.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jsv Motors And Construction FB WC limits Fitch B(ind)/ 67.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd FitchA4(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - second loss credit Fitch AA+(SO) 77.9 Upgraded from 3'S facility (ind) Fitch A- (SO)(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - purchaser payouts Fitch AAA(SO) 788.7 Affirmed 3'S (ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - liquidity facility Fitch AAA(SO) 14.3 Affirmed 3'S (ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - second loss credit Fitch A-(SO) 155 Upgraded from 4'S facility (ind) Fitch BBB(SO)(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - purchaser payouts Fitch AAA(SO) 1047.9 Affirmed 4'S (ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - second loss credit Fitch A+(SO) 84.5 Upgraded from 5'S facility (ind) Fitch BBB(SO)(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - purchaser payouts Fitch AAA(SO) 481.5 Affirmed 5'S (ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)