(Repeats to fix the date in the headline) Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of June 5 & 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Hindusthan Ltds Non-FB WC limit Fitch A1(ind) 4505 Withdrawn Bc Sen & Co. Ltds Non-FB limit Fitch A2(ind) 60 Affirmed (increased from INR35m Perfect Alloy Components Non-FBL Fitch A2(ind) 2.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltds Non-FB limits Fitch A4+(ind) 380 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Ltds LT Foreign Currency BB- - Affirmed Issuer Default Rating Bajaj Hindusthan Ltds FB WC limit Fitch A(ind) 21500 Withdrawn Bc Sen & Co. Ltds FB limit Fitch BBB(ind) / 154.5 Affirmed Fitch A2(ind) Exim Rajathi India Pvt Ltds TL Fitch C(ind)nm 460 Mgrated from Fitch C(ind) Exim Rajathi India Pvt Ltds FB WC limits Fitch D(ind)nm 1500 Mgrated from Fitch D(ind) Exim Rajathi India Pvt Ltds Non-FB WC limits Fitch D(ind)nm 50 Mgrated from Fitch D(ind) Exim Rajathi India Pvt Ltds TL Fitch D(ind)nm 645 Mgrated from Fitch D(ind) Perfect Alloy Components TL Fitch BBB(ind) 112.4 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Perfect Alloy Components FB WC limits Fitch BBB(ind) / 205 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Fitch A2(ind) Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltds FB limits Fitch BB+(ind) 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)