Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd non-FB limit Fitch A3+(ind) 7400 Downgraded
From
Fitch A1(Ind)
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST debt Fitch A3+(ind) 6400 Assigned
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP programme Fitch A3+(ind) 3000 Downgraded
From
Fitch A1(Ind)
Rupa & Co. Ltd Non-FB limits Fitch A1(ind) 100 Affirmed
(reduced from INR130m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd outstanding TL Fitch C(ind) 243.7 Downgraded
From
Fitch BB(Ind)
Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 400 Downgraded
From
Fitch BB(Ind)
Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 65.4 Downgraded
From
Fitch BB(Ind)/
Fitch A4+(Ind)
Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd FB WC limit Fitch Affirmed
B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Intelligent Infrastructure long-TL Fitch BB+(ind) 62.4 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR147.8m)
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL Fitch BBB(ind) 12400 Downgraded
From
Fitch A(Ind)
(increased from INR10.7bn)
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd FB limits Fitch BBB(ind) 9200 Downgraded
From
Fitch A(Ind)
Rupa & Co. Ltd Long-TL Fitch A(ind) 240 Upgraded From
Fitch A-(Ind)
(reduced from INR354m)
Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limits Fitch A(ind) 1500 Upgraded From
Fitch A-(Ind)
(increased from INR1,150m):
Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limits Fitch 500 Assigned
A(ind)/Fitch
A1(ind)
Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - second loss credit Fitch 144.1 Upgraded From
3'S facility AA+(SO)(ind) Fitch
A-(So)(Ind);
Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - purchaser payouts Fitch 788.7 Affirmed
3'S AAA(SO)(ind)
Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - liquidity facility Fitch 14.3 Affirmed
3'S AAA(SO)(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
