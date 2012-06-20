Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd non-FB limit Fitch A3+(ind) 7400 Downgraded From Fitch A1(Ind) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST debt Fitch A3+(ind) 6400 Assigned Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP programme Fitch A3+(ind) 3000 Downgraded From Fitch A1(Ind) Rupa & Co. Ltd Non-FB limits Fitch A1(ind) 100 Affirmed (reduced from INR130m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd outstanding TL Fitch C(ind) 243.7 Downgraded From Fitch BB(Ind) Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 400 Downgraded From Fitch BB(Ind) Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 65.4 Downgraded From Fitch BB(Ind)/ Fitch A4+(Ind) Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd FB WC limit Fitch Affirmed B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Intelligent Infrastructure long-TL Fitch BB+(ind) 62.4 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR147.8m) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL Fitch BBB(ind) 12400 Downgraded From Fitch A(Ind) (increased from INR10.7bn) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd FB limits Fitch BBB(ind) 9200 Downgraded From Fitch A(Ind) Rupa & Co. Ltd Long-TL Fitch A(ind) 240 Upgraded From Fitch A-(Ind) (reduced from INR354m) Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limits Fitch A(ind) 1500 Upgraded From Fitch A-(Ind) (increased from INR1,150m): Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limits Fitch 500 Assigned A(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - second loss credit Fitch 144.1 Upgraded From 3'S facility AA+(SO)(ind) Fitch A-(So)(Ind); Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - purchaser payouts Fitch 788.7 Affirmed 3'S AAA(SO)(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 - liquidity facility Fitch 14.3 Affirmed 3'S AAA(SO)(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)