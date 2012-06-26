Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban ST debt Fitch A1+(ind) 15000 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit Fitch A4(ind) 34 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Housing And Urban Domestic term deposit Fitch tAA+(ind) Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban domestic bonds Fitch AA+(ind) 60000 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd (partly taxable and partly tax-free) Housing And Urban domestic Fitch AA+(ind) 80000 Assigned Development Corporation Ltd bonds/debentures (partly taxable and partly tax-free) Housing And Urban Bk loans Fitch AA+(ind) 20000 Assigned Development Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban domestic bonds Fitch AA+(ind) 90000 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Bk loans Fitch AA+(ind) 80000 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban domestic bonds Fitch 23500 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd AAA(ind)(SO) Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd long-TL Fitch B (ind) 11.5 Affirmed Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd long-TL Fitch B(ind) 2.34 Affirmed (reduced from INR14.5m): Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd FB WC limit Fitch 50 Affirmed B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Infrastructure Development NCDs Fitch AAA(ind) 90000 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure Development zero-coupon bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 15000 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure Development LT infrastructure Fitch AAA(ind) 79290 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd bonds Infrastructure Development LT debt programme Fitch AAA(ind) 470000 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd Worldwide Tradelinks FB WC limits Fitch 150 Assigned B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)