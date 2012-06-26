Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing And Urban ST debt Fitch A1+(ind) 15000 Affirmed
Development Corporation Ltd
Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit Fitch A4(ind) 34 Affirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
--------------------
Housing And Urban Domestic term deposit Fitch tAA+(ind) Affirmed
Development Corporation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing And Urban domestic bonds Fitch AA+(ind) 60000 Affirmed
Development Corporation Ltd (partly taxable and
partly tax-free)
Housing And Urban domestic Fitch AA+(ind) 80000 Assigned
Development Corporation Ltd bonds/debentures
(partly taxable and partly tax-free)
Housing And Urban Bk loans Fitch AA+(ind) 20000 Assigned
Development Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban domestic bonds Fitch AA+(ind) 90000 Affirmed
Development Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Bk loans Fitch AA+(ind) 80000 Affirmed
Development Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban domestic bonds Fitch 23500 Affirmed
Development Corporation Ltd AAA(ind)(SO)
Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd long-TL Fitch B (ind) 11.5 Affirmed
Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd long-TL Fitch B(ind) 2.34 Affirmed
(reduced from INR14.5m):
Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd FB WC limit Fitch 50 Affirmed
B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Infrastructure Development NCDs Fitch AAA(ind) 90000 Affirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Infrastructure Development zero-coupon bonds Fitch AAA(ind) 15000 Affirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Infrastructure Development LT infrastructure Fitch AAA(ind) 79290 Affirmed
Finance Co. Ltd bonds
Infrastructure Development LT debt programme Fitch AAA(ind) 470000 Affirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Worldwide Tradelinks FB WC limits Fitch 150 Assigned
B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
