(To add more ratings) Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Engineering non-fund limits Fitch A4+(ind) 1200 downgraded Polymers Ltd from Fitch A3(ind) CCL Products (I) Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch A1(ind) 164.5 Affirmed CG Ispat Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch 100 migrated from A4+(ind)nm Fitch A4+(ind) SK Wheels Pvt Ltd non-FBL Fitch A4+(ind) 100 Withdrawn Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST debt/ CP Fitch A1+(ind) 60000 Affirmed programme MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Steel Authority Of India Ltd proposed Fitch tAAA(ind) 10000 Affirmed medium-term debt programme - public deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Engineering CC limit Fitch BB(ind) 600 downgraded Polymers Ltd from Fitch BBB- (ind) Brahmani River Pellets Ltd long-TL Fitch BB+(ind) 9000 Affirmed (reduced from INR9.75bn) CCL Products (I) Ltd TL Fitch A-(ind) 175 Affirmed CCL Products (I) Ltd FB WC limits Fitch A-(ind) 1500 Affirmed /Fitch A1(ind) CG Ispat Pvt Ltd LT debt Fitch 272.2 migrated from BB+(ind)nm Fitch BB+(ind) CG Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 220 migrated from BB+(ind)nm Fitch BB+(ind) SK Wheels Pvt Ltd TL Fitch BB-(ind) 500 Affirmed (enhanced from INR234m) SK Wheels Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch BB-(ind) 400 Affirmed (enhanced from INR200m) Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders FB WC limits Fitch BB+(ind) 40 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (SO)/ Fitch A4+ (ind)(SO) Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders non-FB WC limits Fitch BB+(ind) 135.6 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (SO)/ Fitch A4+ (ind)(SO) Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders long-TL Fitch 16.7 Affirmed Pvt Ltd BB+(ind)(SO) Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bk loan: Fitch AAA(ind) 20000 Affirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd fund based WC Fitch AAA(ind) 20000 Affirmed limits Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT NFB Bk limits Fitch AAA(ind) 130000 Affirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT bond programme Fitch AAA(ind) 90000 Affirmed Transstroy senior project Bk Fitch 3650 Assigned Krishnagiri-Tindivanam loans BBB-(ind) Highways Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm - Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.