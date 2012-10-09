Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch) for local debt instruments as of October 6 & 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Go Go International Pvt non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22 Migrated from Ltds IND A4+ Ifb Agro non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 100 Affirmed reduced from INR485m) Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltds ST CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Nomura Fixed Income ST Issuer rating IND A1+ - Affirmed Securities Pvt Ltds Nomura Fixed Income ST CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Securities Pvt Ltds Raj Rayon Ltds NFBL IND A4+ 320 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Go Go International Pvt long-TL IND BB+ 241.9 Migrated from Ltds IND BB+ Go Go International Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 628 Migrated from Ltds A4+ IND BB+ / IND A4+ Ifb Agro CC facility IND BBB+ 116 Affirmed reduced from INR131.3m Ifb Agro FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND 97.5 Affirmed A2+ enhanced from INR97.2m Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltds LT principal IND PP-MLD 3750 Affirmed protected equity AAAemr linked debentures issuances Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltds LT principal IND PP-MLD 1250 Affirmed protected equity AAAemr linked notes Raj Rayon Ltds long-TL IND BB+ 695.1 Withdrawn Raj Rayon Ltds FBL IND BB+ 500 Withdrawn Samprash Foods TL IND D 300 Downgraded from IND B Samprash Foods FB WC credit limits IND D / IND D 179.5 Downgraded from IND B /IND A4 Srei Infrastructure lower Tier II IND A+ 2500 Downgraded from Finances sub-debt IND AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)