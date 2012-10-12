Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A4+(EXP) 50 Assigned Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A4+ 60 Assigned Morgan Stanley India ST debt IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed Capital Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India ST Issuer rating IND A1+ Affirmed Capital Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryavrat Trading Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 160 Assigned Asian Tea & Exports Ltd FB limits IND BB+ & IND 300 Assigned A4+ BSS Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND 2.084 Migrated BBB-(suspended) to BBB- (suspended) from IND BBB- Morgan Stanley India LT debt IND AAA 10000 Affirmed Capital Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India LT Issuer rating IND AAA Affirmed Capital Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India LT fully principal IND PP-MLD 8530 Affirmed Capital Pvt Ltd protected AAAemr market-linked debentures Morgan Stanley India Fully principal IND PP-MLD 1470 Affirmed Capital Pvt Ltd protected AAAemr market-linked notes Ultra Drugs Pvt Ltd LT loans IND D 10.5 Assigned Ultra Drugs Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)