Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltds CP programme IND A1 2000 Withdrawn Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltds non-FB limits IND A3+ 12000 Downgradedfrom IND A1 reduced from INR12,750m Uniphos International Ltd non-fund credit Fac IND A4+ 140 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 SLCF IND AA-(SO) 143.4 Upgraded from IND BBB (SO) Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 2051.5 Affirmed Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 SLCF IND A+(SO) 145.9 Upgraded from IND BBB (SO) Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1928.3 Affirmed Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltds CC facility IND BBB 3000 Downgradedfrom IND A Nsl Renewable Power Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 3561.7 Assigned Sowbhagya Ispat India Pvt TL outstanding IND BB- 49.4 Assigned Ltd Sowbhagya Ispat India Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- / IND 150 Assigned Ltd A4+ Stargaze Entertainment Pvt long-TL IND BB- 122.5 Affirmed Ltds reduced from INR208m Stfcl - Da June 2011-01 purchaser payouts IND AA (SO) 658.8 Affirmed Stfcl - Da June 2011-01 liquidity facility IND AA (SO) 24.1 Affirmed Stfcl - Da June 2011-01 SLCF IND AA- (SO) 62.7 Upgraded from IND A( SO) Stfcl - Da Program-Dec09-2 purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 275.9 Affirmed Stfcl - Da Program-Dec09-2 liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 28.8 Affirmed Stfcl - Da Program-Dec09-2 SLCF IND AAA (SO) 57.6 Upgraded from IND AA (SO) Uniphos International Ltd FB limits IND BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)