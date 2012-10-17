Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch)
for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltds CP programme IND A1 2000 Withdrawn
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltds non-FB limits IND A3+ 12000 Downgradedfrom
IND A1
reduced from INR12,750m
Uniphos International Ltd non-fund credit Fac IND A4+ 140 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 SLCF IND AA-(SO) 143.4 Upgraded from
IND BBB (SO)
Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 2051.5 Affirmed
Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 SLCF IND A+(SO) 145.9 Upgraded from
IND BBB (SO)
Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1928.3 Affirmed
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltds CC facility IND BBB 3000 Downgradedfrom
IND A
Nsl Renewable Power Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 3561.7 Assigned
Sowbhagya Ispat India Pvt TL outstanding IND BB- 49.4 Assigned
Ltd
Sowbhagya Ispat India Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- / IND 150 Assigned
Ltd A4+
Stargaze Entertainment Pvt long-TL IND BB- 122.5 Affirmed
Ltds
reduced from INR208m
Stfcl - Da June 2011-01 purchaser payouts IND AA (SO) 658.8 Affirmed
Stfcl - Da June 2011-01 liquidity facility IND AA (SO) 24.1 Affirmed
Stfcl - Da June 2011-01 SLCF IND AA- (SO) 62.7 Upgraded from
IND A( SO)
Stfcl - Da Program-Dec09-2 purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 275.9 Affirmed
Stfcl - Da Program-Dec09-2 liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 28.8 Affirmed
Stfcl - Da Program-Dec09-2 SLCF IND AAA (SO) 57.6 Upgraded from
IND AA (SO)
Uniphos International Ltd FB limits IND BB 60 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
