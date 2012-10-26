NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI India's National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has put all its overseas projects on hold, including one in Iran, in order to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Exports Global NFB WC Fac IND A2+ 290 Affirmed Clothing Pvt Ltds (enhanced from INR240m) Mahindra Ugine Steel ST debt IND A1 250 Assigned Company Ltd Mahindra Ugine Steel non-FB WC Fac IND A2 2750 Withdrawn Company Ltd Shriram Epc Ltds Short-TL IND A2+ 7330 Migrated from IND A2+ Shriram Epc Ltds Non-FB WC IND A2+ 11520 Migrated from IND A2+ Shriram Epc Ltds CP IND A2+ 2000 Migrated from IND A2+ Yashasvi Yarns Ltd non-FB credit Fac IND A4+ 190 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltds WC facility IND BBB 2460 Assigned Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltds WC facility IND BBB (EXP) 2540 Assigned Eastman Exports Global outstanding long-TL IND A- 741 Affirmed Clothing Pvt Ltds reduced from INR1,119m Eastman Exports Global FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 4676 Affirmed Clothing Pvt Ltds A2+ reduced from INR4,936m Mahindra Ugine Steel LT debt IND A 1650 upgraded from Company Ltd IND BBB+ (enhanced from INR1.43bn) Mahindra Ugine Steel FB WC limits IND A 870 upgraded from Company Ltd IND BBB+ (previously INR1.7bn) Shriram Epc Ltds FB WC IND BBB+(suspended) 4488 Migrated from IND BBB+ Shriram Epc Ltds Long-TL IND BBB+(suspended) 617.5 Migrated from IND BBB+ Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL IND BB- 145.56 Assigned Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits IND BB- 410 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI India's National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has put all its overseas projects on hold, including one in Iran, in order to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
MANILA, June 5 Iron ore futures in China climbed for a second consecutive session on Monday, rising 2 percent, as recent rapid losses spurred restocking demand among steel producers.