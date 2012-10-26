Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Exports Global NFB WC Fac IND A2+ 290 Affirmed Clothing Pvt Ltds (enhanced from INR240m) Mahindra Ugine Steel ST debt IND A1 250 Assigned Company Ltd Mahindra Ugine Steel non-FB WC Fac IND A2 2750 Withdrawn Company Ltd Shriram Epc Ltds Short-TL IND A2+ 7330 Migrated from IND A2+ Shriram Epc Ltds Non-FB WC IND A2+ 11520 Migrated from IND A2+ Shriram Epc Ltds CP IND A2+ 2000 Migrated from IND A2+ Yashasvi Yarns Ltd non-FB credit Fac IND A4+ 190 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltds WC facility IND BBB 2460 Assigned Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltds WC facility IND BBB (EXP) 2540 Assigned Eastman Exports Global outstanding long-TL IND A- 741 Affirmed Clothing Pvt Ltds reduced from INR1,119m Eastman Exports Global FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 4676 Affirmed Clothing Pvt Ltds A2+ reduced from INR4,936m Mahindra Ugine Steel LT debt IND A 1650 upgraded from Company Ltd IND BBB+ (enhanced from INR1.43bn) Mahindra Ugine Steel FB WC limits IND A 870 upgraded from Company Ltd IND BBB+ (previously INR1.7bn) Shriram Epc Ltds FB WC IND BBB+(suspended) 4488 Migrated from IND BBB+ Shriram Epc Ltds Long-TL IND BBB+(suspended) 617.5 Migrated from IND BBB+ Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL IND BB- 145.56 Assigned Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits IND BB- 410 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)