UPDATE 2-After debt reprieve, pressure on India's RCom to close asset deals
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaya Industries Ltds Non-FB limits IND A4 500 Affirmed Chemplast Sanmar Ltds Secured NFB lines IND A3 9390 Affirmed of credit (enhanced from INR8.71bn) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaya Industries Ltds FB limit IND B+ 250 Upgraded from IND B- enhanced from INR150m Chemplast Sanmar Ltds LT Bk loans IND BBB- 6530 Affirmed (reduced from INR9.31bn Chemplast Sanmar Ltds secured FB lines of IND BBB- 1390 Affirmed credit Mep Toll Road Pvt Ltds non-FBL IND BB 1750 Suspended Mep Toll Road Pvt Ltds Bk loan Fac IND BBB- 327.2 Suspended Replika Press Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB 360 Assigned Replika Press Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / IND 140 Assigned A2 Replika Press Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / IND 40 Assigned A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG The sale by Malaysian energy firm Petronas of an estimated $1 billion stake in a local upstream gas project has moved to the second round and is set to attract interest from about half a dozen bidders including Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil Corp, four sources familiar with the matter said.