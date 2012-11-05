Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of November 1 & 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances non-FB limits IND A4+ 700 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances FB WC limits IND BB+ 320 Assigned Ltd Aditya Vidyut Appliances long-TL IND BB+ 15.7 Assigned Ltd Deccan Fine Chemicals (I) outstanding long-TL IND B 540 Upgraded from Pvt Ltds IND D (reduced from INR708.6m) Deccan Fine Chemicals (I) FB WC IND BB / IND 160 Upgraded from Pvt Ltds A4+ IND D Deccan Fine Chemicals (I) non-FB WC IND BB / IND 130 Upgraded from Pvt Ltds A4+ IND D Gansons Ltds FB WC limits IND BB- 95 Affirmed Gansons Ltds non-FB WC limits IND BB- / IND 217.5 Affirmed A4+ Gansons Ltds TL INR BB- 8 Affirmed reduced from INR30m Inland Power Ltds senior project IND BB 2274.4 Assigned loans Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltds TL IND BBB+ (SO) 800 Affirmed (enhanced from INR602.5m) Prime Focus Ltd NCD IND BBB (EXP) 1925 Assigned Sefpl Direct Assignment Sep purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 6108 Affirmed 11 - Iii Sefpl Direct Assignment Sep purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 6243 Affirmed 11 - Vi Supermint Exports Pvt. long-TL IND B+ 4.5 Withdrawn Ltd.S Supermint Exports Pvt. FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 90 Withdrawn Ltd.S A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)