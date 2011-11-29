Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by FITCH Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda ST debt Fitch A1+(ind) Affirmed Genus Power CP programme Fitch A1(ind) 1000 Assigned Infrastrucutres Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Bank Of Baroda Deposit programme Fitch tAAA(ind) Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Developers long-TL Fitch B+(ind) 2144.35 Downgraded

from Fitch

BB-(ind) Adarsh Developers overdraft limit Fitch B+(ind) 1000 Downgraded

from Fitch

BB-(ind) Adarsh Realty & long-TL Fitch B(ind) 2750 Downgraded Hotels Pvt Ltd from

Fitch

B+(ind) Bank Of Baroda lower Tier 2 debt Fitch AAA(ind) 25000 Affirmed

programme Genus Power long-TL Fitch A-(ind) 64 Assigned Infrastrucutres Ltd Genus Power FB WC Fac Fitch 1900 Assigned Infrastrucutres Ltd A-(ind)/Fitch

A1(ind) Genus Power Non-FB WC limits Fitch 6100 Assigned Infrastrucutres Ltd A-(ind)/Fitch

A1(ind) Hanumant Vanijya FB limit Fitch D(ind) 130 Downgraded Pvt. Ltd from Fitch

B(ind) Ninex Developers LT Bk loan Fitch D(ind) 350 Assigned Ltd Union Bank Of India Perpetual Tier 1 Fitch AA(ind) 3000 Affirmed

