Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by FITCH Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda ST debt Fitch A1+(ind) Affirmed
Genus Power CP programme Fitch A1(ind) 1000 Assigned
Infrastrucutres Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
--------------------
Bank Of Baroda Deposit programme Fitch tAAA(ind) Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Developers long-TL Fitch B+(ind) 2144.35 Downgraded
from Fitch
BB-(ind)
Adarsh Developers overdraft limit Fitch B+(ind) 1000 Downgraded
from Fitch
BB-(ind)
Adarsh Realty & long-TL Fitch B(ind) 2750 Downgraded
Hotels Pvt Ltd from
Fitch
B+(ind)
Bank Of Baroda lower Tier 2 debt Fitch AAA(ind) 25000 Affirmed
programme
Genus Power long-TL Fitch A-(ind) 64 Assigned
Infrastrucutres Ltd
Genus Power FB WC Fac Fitch 1900 Assigned
Infrastrucutres Ltd A-(ind)/Fitch
A1(ind)
Genus Power Non-FB WC limits Fitch 6100 Assigned
Infrastrucutres Ltd A-(ind)/Fitch
A1(ind)
Hanumant Vanijya FB limit Fitch D(ind) 130 Downgraded
Pvt. Ltd from Fitch
B(ind)
Ninex Developers LT Bk loan Fitch D(ind) 350 Assigned
Ltd
Union Bank Of India Perpetual Tier 1 Fitch AA(ind) 3000 Affirmed
notes
Union Bank Of India Upper Tier 2 bonds Fitch AA(ind) 10000 Affirmed
Union Bank Of India Lower Tier 2 bonds Fitch AA+(ind) 10000 Affirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
